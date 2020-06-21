Our actions attest to God’s grace

By Rajab Mukombozi

While travelling with colleagues recently, one of the devoted Christians insisted that we first pray before starting our journey. However some of our colleagues insisted that we are always in God’s grace and prayer would not add anything.

“Jesus paid for our sins, we are protected by the blood of Jesus,” one of us shouted. But should we take God’s grace for granted? Do we have any responsibility as Christians?

Some act irresponsibly and take this grace as a licence to sin.

Apostle Simon Mugisha of Christian Evangelical Church, Mbarara, says embracing God’s grace does not mean that it is endless. He said some people who are blessed assume it is their will. Those that have everything needed to succeed in life end up with nothing because they fail to understand that they have a contribute towards sustaining this grace.

“You have seen some pastors who had the anointing to perform miracles, heal the sick ending up worse than those they attend to because they praise themselves. They do not acknowledge God’s grace,” says Apostle Mugisha.

He added that many believers lose their blessing because of taking the grace of God for granted.

Apostle Mugisha says because of God’s grace, we are given different gifts and blessings. However, you have a responsibility to cultivate, practice and meditate upon these through prayer, thanksgiving, love, repentance and doing good among other virtues.

Anthony Twebaze, a religious scholar, says some Christians believe that the grace is enough and cannot be affected by our daily walk.

“Some Christians believe the precious gifts God gave us through His son are enough that we could still remain awful sinners,” says Twebaze, adding but that they forget bible teachings such as Matthew 5:48 which says, “You therefore must be perfect, as your heavenly father is perfect’’.

Advertisement

He says God ‘gracious promises and blessings do not nullify human responsibility. He adds that God’s grace teaches us to deny ungodliness and live righteously and responsibly.

“It’s unfortunate that some Christians sin willingly, they know something is wrong but think there will be no condemnation because they are under God’s grace. God’s grace is not a free pass to sin and people should stop abusing it. As a person qualified by grace, you must change your behaviour and choose guidelines of God’s kingdom or else face the consequences of sin,” he warns.

Even the book of Hebrews teaches that God’s grace should not be taken for granted. Hebrews 12:15,”We must not come short of God’s grace.” this means that it’s possible to miss out on God’s grace.

The scripture 1Peter 2:16, implores Christians not to use the freedom God has given as a cover up for doing evil. “Live as free people, but do not use your freedom as a cover up for evil, live as God’s slaves…..”

Twebaze says that God is forgiving and just. He punishes sinners and therefore people have a responsibility to obey Him.

“We should not assume that God loves us , His grace is a licence to sin,” he warns.

Both Twebaze and Apostle Mugisha identify some of the responsibilities of a Christian as living according to God’s teachings and His commandments, loving and caring for each other. Continue doing good, sharing the gospel, and learning and understanding God’s instructions.

While travelling with colleagues recently, one of the devoted Christians insisted that we first pray before starting our journey. However some of our colleagues insisted that we are always in God’s grace and prayer would not add anything.

“Jesus paid for our sins, we are protected by the blood of Jesus,” one of us shouted. But should we take God’s grace for granted? Do we have any responsibility as Christians?

Some act irresponsibly and take this grace as a licence to sin.

Apostle Simon Mugisha of Christian Evangelical Church, Mbarara, says embracing God’s grace does not mean that it is endless. He said some people who are blessed assume it is their will. Those that have everything needed to succeed in life end up with nothing because they fail to understand that they have a contribute towards sustaining this grace.

“You have seen some pastors who had the anointing to perform miracles, heal the sick ending up worse than those they attend to because they praise themselves. They do not acknowledge God’s grace,” says Apostle Mugisha.

He added that many believers lose their blessing because of taking the grace of God for granted.

Apostle Mugisha says because of God’s grace, we are given different gifts and blessings. However, you have a responsibility to cultivate, practice and meditate upon these through prayer, thanksgiving, love, repentance and doing good among other virtues.

Anthony Twebaze, a religious scholar, says some Christians believe that the grace is enough and cannot be affected by our daily walk.

“Some Christians believe the precious gifts God gave us through His son are enough that we could still remain awful sinners,” says Twebaze, adding but that they forget bible teachings such as Matthew 5:48 which says, “You therefore must be perfect, as your heavenly father is perfect’’.

He says God ‘gracious promises and blessings do not nullify human responsibility. He adds that God’s grace teaches us to deny ungodliness and live righteously and responsibly.

“It’s unfortunate that some Christians sin willingly, they know something is wrong but think there will be no condemnation because they are under God’s grace. God’s grace is not a free pass to sin and people should stop abusing it. As a person qualified by grace, you must change your behaviour and choose guidelines of God’s kingdom or else face the consequences of sin,” he warns.

Even the book of Hebrews teaches that God’s grace should not be taken for granted. Hebrews 12:15,”We must not come short of God’s grace.” this means that it’s possible to miss out on God’s grace.

The scripture 1Peter 2:16, implores Christians not to use the freedom God has given as a cover up for doing evil. “Live as free people, but do not use your freedom as a cover up for evil, live as God’s slaves…..”

Twebaze says that God is forgiving and just. He punishes sinners and therefore people have a responsibility to obey Him.