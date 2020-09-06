Painter and mechanic gifted in boxing

Middleweight boxer David Ssemuju won a silver medal at the 2019 African Games. His dream is to be at the Olympics. Meanwhile, in the last four years, the painter has been nurturing his brother Isaac Ssebuufu, a training mechanic at Kyambogo University, on the same path. Often, they face off in the gym, writes Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

SSEMUJU

Are you closer now as adults or when you were younger?

We have been close since childhood.

Describe the last thing you did with your brother?

Boxing; we train together almost daily.

Did you have a favourite game when you were children?

Yes, we played football before we embraced boxing.

Do you ever feel like you compete with each other?

No, instead, we complement each other.

Which one is more into fashion and trends?

We both care about what is trendy and fashionable.

How often do you argue?

Rarely.

If you got a call that your brother was in jail, what would be the first crime that comes to mind?

I cannot tell, because he is not a wrongdoer.

In which area are you completely different and in which ones are you alike?

Our professions outside the ring. I do art and painting, Isaac does motor mechanics. But we are both gifted boxers.

You train together, sometimes you spar [fighting as a way of training], which kind of fighter do you feel Isaac is and how do you benefit from him?

We spar every week and sometimes every day; we imagine we are in a tournament where we have to be fighting daily.

Because Isaac is lighter, he is also faster than me. That gives me an advantage when I face huge boxers in my weight range as I’m faster than them. He is also technical so I have to be very alert fighting with him.

What is the craziest thing you have ever done together?

I do not remember.

Who is your best mutual friend?

Our boxing coach Sero Addes (brother to world champion Cornelius Boza-Edwards). He is brilliant.

Have you ever teamed up to fight someone together?

No; I do not remember.

Which nicknames do you call each other and why?

We have no nicknames.

What can you do that your brother cannot?

In boxing, I do middleweight (75kgs) yet the highest division he can reach is light welterweight (64kgs).

Who do you think is your parents’ favourite?

Both of us.

What is your favourite childhood memory together?

When our late father drove us in his car to the village. Sadly, it was not long before he died.

SSEBUUFU

Are you closer now as adults or when you were younger?

We have been close since we were young; but we have become even closer as adults.

Describe the last thing you did with your brother?

I cannot tell because we do boxing training, most days of the week together.

Did you have a favourite game when you were children?

Yes, we used to play football.

Do you ever feel like you compete with each other?

Yes, but not in a bad way.

Which one is more into fashion and trends?

I think both of us care about looking good.

If you got a call that your brother was in jail, what would be the first crime that comes to mind?

He could have fought someone.

In which area are you completely different and in which one are you alike?

He likes slow music while I like dancehall music. We are alike in boxing.

You train together, sometimes you spar [fighting as a way of training], which kind of fighter do you feel David is and how do you benefit from him?

First and foremost, he is stronger than me and he is a combination puncher. So if I don’t move he can hit me with 10 punches from different angles in seconds. And if I fight with him, we can go the whole day. To mitigate the impact of his power, I have to move more so that he misses some targets.

What is the craziest thing you have ever done together?

Ssemuju once left his place and we slept at my place in the same bed for weeks.

Who is your best mutual friend?

Our coach Sero Addes; he is incredible.

Have you ever teamed up to fight someone together?

Yes, verbally.

Which nicknames do you call each other and why?

I call him Musumbuyi, because he disturbs.

What can you do that your brother cannot?

I can sing, he cannot.

Who do you think is your parents’ favourite?

Hehehe…of course me.

What is your favourite childhood memory together?

So many but that ride to the village in our father’s car stands out.

What is Ssemuju good at that people don’t know?

He looks tough but in a free environment, he laughs a lot.

What has changed about your brother as he has become older?

He is kinder and tolerant.