People cannot tell our voices apart

By Nicolas Akasula

SIBLINGS: Flavia Katushabe, commonly known as Flavia Kats, is a socialite, events host and marketer while her sister Natasha Nyonyozi is in her Senior Six vacation and a shareholder of Dominion Nursery and Primary School which she co-owns with her sister. Nicolas Akasula had a chat with them.

Flavia

How would you describe Natasha?

She is kind, smart and rational.

What is your earliest memory of her?

I taught her how to read and write when she was young.

What is the craziest thing you have done together?

Hahaha… it happens all the time. We take each other’s calls and because we sound almost the same on the phone; our friends and parents sometimes cannot tell us apart.

Were you always friends in your childhood?

Yes, we have been tight buddies and have grown closer over the years.

Is there a nickname you have for her?

We call her ‘Dot dot’ and because it is what dad called her. I have never been keen on what it means.

Do you ever fight?

Barely. We agree with each other most of the time or find a way to correct each other.

How often do you meet?

At least once a week.

What does she like the most?

God, family, and her friends.

And distastes…?

She hates being taken for granted.

What do you like the most about her?

She is loving; and helps me to keep my cool in difficult situations.

And what do you dislike about her?

She is indecisive.

Natasha

How would you describe Flavia?

She is beautiful insideout, self-driven, and trustworthy. Flavia minds her business, but is cunning and fussy at the same time.

What is your earliest memory of her?

The games we played and fun we had; as well as traveling as family to different countries.

What is the craziest thing you have done together?

Hahaha… the truth is that we sound the same on phone. There are times when I answer her calls; and we prank people. And the funniest part comes when people discover that it is not Flavia.

Were you always friends in your childhood?

Yes, but not exactly tight because we used to fight a lot. I think I wanted to be her friend more than she wanted to be mine. So it seemed like I was begging her to be my friend most of the time. But you can say we are the best of friends now.

Is there a nickname you have for her?

We just call her Flav, a short form for her name.

Do you guys ever fight?

Not anymore. I guess because we are both grown now so we are able to handle situations more maturely.

How often do you meet?

At least once a week.

What does she like the most?

She likes me! Hahaha… after God of course. But, she likes reading, fashion, style, and modelling.

And what does she distaste?

She loathes disorderliness and negativity.

What do you like the most about her?

I love her creativity; and the fact that she is passionate and determined. She is also reliable in all situations.

And what you dislike about her?

She is such a perfectionist and it sometimes gets annoying.