Roast recipe using hind leg of a pig

By A. Kadumukasa Kironde II

Gammon is the meat from the hind leg of a pig that has been cured in the same way as bacon. The key difference between gammon and ham is that the former is sold raw and needs to be cooked. Ham is sold cooked or dry cured and ready for eating.

Modern curing methods has eliminated the need for presoaking, which makes it a perfect joint for roasting. If you leave the skin on, score and paint it with black treacle which it turns into superb crackling during the cooking process. This way it becomes an easy joint to carve and serving it with citrus, rum and raisins sauce is a heavenly combination. If you cannot find treacle, then you can use molasses and honey.

The rum and raisin sauce is sweet-sharp. If possible make it the day before you need it, so that the raisins have plenty of time to absorb all the flavour and become nice and plump. For potatoes boulangere, these are crisp and golden on top while being soft and creamy within.

They are absolutely perfect for entertaining as they sit happily in the oven.

Serves 6

For gammon

2.25 kg gammon joint (boneless ham, but with the skin on), smoked or unsmoked depending on your preference.

1 level tablespoon black treacle (molasses)

Sea salt

For the sauce

1 large juicy orange

1 lime

5 tablespoons dark rum

75g (1⁄2 cup) raisins

110g (1⁄2cup) dark brown sugar

1teaspoon corn flour

For the potatoes

1 kg quality Irish potatoes

15g rosemary

2 medium onions

2 cups chicken stock

150ml milk

40g (3 tablespoons) butter

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

As soon as you buy the gammon, remove the wrapping paper and dry the skin with kitchen paper towels. After, ease the string from the skin. Using a sharp pointed knife, score the skin in a crisscross pattern, making 1 cm (1⁄2 ) inch) diamonds.

This is easy to do if you insert the tip of the knife down in long movements. Then, replace the string and put the gammon on a plate. Store it uncovered at the bottom of the fridge. If possible, this is best done for two to three days before you prepare this dish. This means that the skin will keep on drying which makes better crackling.

When you are ready to cook the gammon, preheat the oven to 240°C or gas mark 9. Place the gammon in a roasting pan with the skin side upright. If it will not stand up straight, use some wedges of foil to keep it in position. In case the treacle is chilly, feel free to warm it slightly and then using a pastry brush or a wedge of paper, lightly coat all the little diamonds of skin. After that, sprinkle the skin lightly with salt, pressing in well.

Now place the roasting pan in the oven and after 25 minutes, turn the heat down to 180°C or gas mark 4. Continue to let the gammon cook for 1 ¾ hours and it should feel tender all the way through when tested with a skewer. After it comes out of the oven, allow at least 30 minutes resting time, covered with foil paper in a warm place. Remove the sauce from the fridge and serve the gammon carved in slices, giving each person some crackling, with some sauce spooned over.

For the Irish potatoes

You need an ovenproof dish that is 28 x 20 x 5 cm, greased. Preheat oven to 180°C or gas mark 4.

Begin by preparing the rosemary, which should be stripped from the stalks and then bruised in a mortar.

After that, take two thirds of the rosemary leaves and chop them finely. Now peel the potatoes and onions. Cut the onions in half and then the halves into the thinnest slices possible. The potatoes should be sliced, but not thinly. All you do is arrange a layer of potatoes over the base of the dish, followed by a layer of onion and a scattering of rosemary and season with salt and pepper. Then continue layering, finishing with a layer of potatoes, slightly overlapping one another.

Now mix the stock and milk together and pour that over the potatoes. Season the top layer and scatter the unchopped rosemary leaves all over the top. Now put little flecks of butter all over the surface of the potatoes and place on the highest shelf of the oven for about 45 to 60 minutes, or until the top layer of potatoes is crisp, golden and the underneath is tender.

For the sauce