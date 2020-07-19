Shot by rustlers as a child, Angiro struggles to achieve dream

By Simon Naulele

Emmanuel Angiro has no recollection of how close he came to death in infancy. All he knows is that he has grown up being referred to as “that boy” a curiosity in his community. Growing up in a community devastated by insecurity and insurgencies from cattle rustlers and rebels, he is not the only orphan. His only distinction is he cheated the death that took his mother.

Almost 19 years ago, a group of Karimojong cattle rustlers raided Ngariam internally displaced people’s (IDPs) camp at Apeuru-Aodot in Ngariam Sub-county, Katakwi District.

The then assistant chief administrative officer for Katakwi District, Ojelun Toreme, was reported saying that a group of 200 Karimojong raiders attacked the camp housing about 400 internally displaced persons in Ngariam Sub-county, at around midday on that day.

Ojelun added that the “warriors” overpowered 40 members of the Local Defence Unit (LDU) stationed at Ngariam and stole more than 500 heads of cattle.

Angiro’s mother Magdalene Ikareut, 26, was one of those killed on September 13, 2001. She was among the many people who had sought refuge at the internally displaced people’s camp at Ngariam.

Angiro, who was just three days old, was also shot. The bullet entered through his buttocks cheek and went up to the left hand side of the lower abdomen.

Good Samaritan

Angiro lay there bleeding for hours until he was rescued by a Good Samaritan, Rose Malinga who was among the hundreds of people who had gone to search for the bodies of their dead relatives.

By God’s mercy he beat the odds and is now a healthy looking 18-year-old. He is however plagued by the circumstances of that tragic day. He wonders what it could have been to grow up with a mother.

“Would my life be different had my mother lived?” he wonders, adding: “Whenever I hear some children calling out their mothers, I start imagining what my life would be like if my mother was also alive.”

Like many displaced children Angiro was unable to access an education although that is his greatest wish.

“I want to become a civil engineer. I am appealing to government and the Good Samaritans to help pay my school fees,” said Angiro who is now a Primary Five pupil at The Pioneer School in Soroti Town.

Last year, the State Minister for Teso Affairs, Agnes Akiror Egunyu took Angiro to Ngariam where President Yoweri Museveni was meeting the relatives and survivors of the Apeuru-Aodot killings.

Angiro says his name was read as part of the beneficiaries of the Shs5m compensation given to individuals but he never received any of it.

“I heard my name, but I was not given any envelope like the rest,” he said.

But the LC5 Chairperson for Katakwi District, Walter Elakas Okiring, said Angiro’s name was not included in the first list but that it will be included in the next list of the beneficiaries.

“We have included his name in the next list, so he will also benefit,” Okiring said.

Hon Akiror who was among the four people asked to count the money told this newspaper on Friday that the money was remitted to the remaining batch of survivors.

“ We gave that money to Angiro’s father and I do not know whether he gave it to his son,” Ms Akiror said, adding: “In case Ms Akello needs the money [Shs5m], she should look for Angiro’s father.”

Almost lost hope

Angiro currently lives with Desta Akello,80, Malinga’s mother at Senior Quarters, Western Division in Soroti Town after the latter passed on. According to simplypsychology.org, John Bowly a psychiatrist in the evolutionary theory of attachment children come into the world biologically pre-programmed to form attachments with others, because this will help them to survive.

A child would initially form only one primary attachment and that the attachment figure acted as a secure base for exploring the world. This attachment relationship acts as a prototype for all future social relationships, so disrupting it can have severe consequences.

This theory also suggests that there is a critical period for developing an attachment (about 0 -5 years). If an attachment has not developed during this period, then the child will suffer from irreversible developmental consequences, such as increased aggression.

With Malinga’s death, Angiro lost the last possible connection to a mother he never knew.

“Aunt Malinga always promised to take me to my mother’s grave but it never happened. I wish someone could show it to me so that I get some closure,” says Angiro.

On other occasions he suffers nightmares and imagines that if he returned to the place where his mother was killed from, maybe they could meet there.

“I cannot help myself. I always pray to God for comfort because I lost someone important in my life,” he said.

Sometimes when he is playing with his peers and they excuse themselves to to go to their mothers, “thoughts of my mother start haunting me.”

In pursuit of education

Akello says before Malinga passed on, she tried hard to make sure Angiro could get help to pursue his studies. Akello adds that the leaders in Teso have not been as helpful and even suspects they could have misappropriated any funds that might have been sent to help Angiro.

“We suspect the money brought by the President to benefit Angiro could have been ‘eaten’ by someone,” she said.

One of the teachers at The Pioneer school who spoke anonymously, said Angiro has a debt of Shs40,000 at the school. The 19-year-old is worried he might be sent away from the school for failure to clear the debt.

“After the death of my aunt (Malinga) life has become hard. We sometimes go for days without food,” Angiro said.

He believes life would be fair if only his mother was alive and he did not have to wade through the murky waters of this harsh world.

“It is during such circumstances that I wish I had a mother. I have carried burdens that no child should have to,” he laments. He prays for justice for his mother although with his limited resources he is unable to pursue it.

“There is nothing I can do. I only pray to God. And I leave everything to His hands, because He is my comforter and provider,” he says resignedly.

Angiro believes that government should be able to help him access better education.

“I cannot help myself. I pray day and night to God for comfort, because I seem to lose everyone close to me,” he says alluding to the passing of his adoptive mother Malinga.

Angiro says he does not know his biological father, although he thinks he is still alive.

Angiro’s classmates; Moses Odongo, 14 and Ismail Eilu, 11, say Angiro is a very quiet man who rarely talks to any person unless he knows you. “His friends are mostly males,” says Odongo.

Counsellor take

In an article titled, The Death of a Parent Affects Even Grown Children Psychologically and Physically , sudden, violent death puts survivors at a higher risk of developing a grief disorder, and when an adult child has a fractured or no relationship with a parent, the death can be doubly painful — even if the bereaved shuts down and pretends not to feel the loss.