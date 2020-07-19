Sisters that serve the truth to each other
Sunday July 19 2020
Rebecca
How would you describe Lois?
She is hardworking, straightforward and loyal.
What is your earliest memory of her?
She used to suck on her thumb. I put chilli countless times on it to get her to drop the habit.
What is the craziest thing you’ve done together?
I guess piercing our ears without our father’s consent. Unfortunately, our ears ended up getting infected, and to say dad was mad, is an understatement.
Were you always friends during your childhood?
No, Angel (Lois) is the last born and a cry baby, so she was always hanging out with dad while I was somewhere else starting trouble. We, however have become close with age.
Is there a nickname you have for her?
No, we call her by her middle name, Angel.
Do you ever fight?
Yes, but rarely. When we fight, we make up in the shortest possible time. I think this comes from the fondness we have for each other.
How often do you meet?
Every month.
Why every month?
Because we are both busy on most occasions but we make the time to see each other.
What does she like the most?
Church and cultivating a relationship with God. She is often at fellowships. She is also a foodie and, the world can end if she is having a nice meal at church.
And what does she dislike the most?
Being lied to and disloyalty.
What do you like about her?
She is honest and I consult her because of that trait.
What do you dislike about her?
She takes a while to let hurt go, so baggage easily weighs on her.
Lois
How would you describe Rebecca?
She is a trailblazer, affectionate, hard-working and purpose-driven. I always say “If my sister can do it, then I can do it”.
What is your earliest memory of her?
Bathing from the same basin every evening when we were young girls.
What is the craziest thing you have done together?
One day, we got our ears pierced without my father’s permission. When he found out that night he was not amused. The ear-piercing idea was my sister’s initiative.
Were you always friends in your childhood?
No, but the older we have grown, the closer we have become.
Is there a nickname you have for her?
Everybody calls her ‘Tiny’ because she used to be a tiny girl.
Do you ever fight?
Yes, but we resolve matters quickly and it feels like nothing happened. At the end of the day, I think it is all about knowing that it is just the two of us.
How often do you meet?
Almost every month.
What does she like the most?
Dressing to the nines, fashion blogging and a good book. She likes meaningful conversation; for instance, she founded Swap & Talk , a space where women share items and ideas on how to live a fulfilled life.
And what does she dislike the most?
Small talk.
What do you like about her?
She is authentic and committed to her personal growth journey. I believe her when she says I am right because she is honest enough to tell me when I’m wrong.
What do you dislike about her?
She sees the good in everybody which can cut both ways.
