Sisters that serve the truth to each other

By Nicolas Akasula

Rebecca

How would you describe Lois?

She is hardworking, straightforward and loyal.

What is your earliest memory of her?

She used to suck on her thumb. I put chilli countless times on it to get her to drop the habit.

What is the craziest thing you’ve done together?

I guess piercing our ears without our father’s consent. Unfortunately, our ears ended up getting infected, and to say dad was mad, is an understatement.

Were you always friends during your childhood?

No, Angel (Lois) is the last born and a cry baby, so she was always hanging out with dad while I was somewhere else starting trouble. We, however have become close with age.

Is there a nickname you have for her?

No, we call her by her middle name, Angel.

Do you ever fight?

Yes, but rarely. When we fight, we make up in the shortest possible time. I think this comes from the fondness we have for each other.

How often do you meet?

Every month.

Why every month?

Because we are both busy on most occasions but we make the time to see each other.

What does she like the most?

Church and cultivating a relationship with God. She is often at fellowships. She is also a foodie and, the world can end if she is having a nice meal at church.

And what does she dislike the most?

Being lied to and disloyalty.

What do you like about her?

She is honest and I consult her because of that trait.

What do you dislike about her?

She takes a while to let hurt go, so baggage easily weighs on her.