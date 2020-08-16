Solome wore mum’s lipstick, earned self a beating - Ganzi

By Edgar R. Batte

Siblings. Solome Basuuta is a performing artiste while her brother, Ganzi Mugula is an administrator at Athlete Commission, chairperson of Uganda Olympic Committee and president of Uganda Olympians Association. The two have fond childhood memories, writes Edgar R. Batte.

Ganzi Mugula

How would you describe your Solome?

Solome is the youngest of us. She is bubbly, happy with a loud laugh that even the dogs at home can recognise. She is rooted in Christ, talented and enjoys singing in church and elsewhere.

She is outgoing like our mother. She is the youngest and the organiser of family events. Solome loves anything chocolate. She loved chapattis but she has toned down lately.

She has self-drive and knows what she wants. I remember the time she told our parents that she was leaving her job at Bank of Uganda for a music career. This shocked our parents but they are her favourite fans who never miss her shows.

What is your earliest memory of her?

As a baby she looked as yellow as epapaali (papaya) with a lot of hair. I do not remember her crying. I think the memory starts from 1986 because there is a four-year gap between us.

What nickname did you have for her?

Solo, the short form of Solome. We also called her Ndiks, from her name Ndikatuuga and Ndiksol, a combination of Ndikatuuga Solome.

What is Solome most scared of?

Rats.

What is the craziest thing she did as a child?

Nothing to write home about. I did the crazier things. Oh, I think she applied mum’s lipstick. Mum caned her using banana leaf stalks (emizingonnyo).

What is the craziest thing you did together?

We tried to mimic characters in films such as American Ninja by Michael Dudikoff. We experimented our tactics on our mother’s banana plantation. I was the mastermind and emizingonnyo followed.

Were you always friends?

Yes, but we always had arguments and fought over the TV remote control, toys, among other things.

How often did you fight?

Almost every day.

The most outstanding was...

I do not remember. I would need to be reminded of this.

Did you ever team up to fight someone?

No, I cannot recount any unless my memory has failed me and Solome might remember.

How often do you meet?

As regularly as possible. Before Covid-19, we met at her music concerts and while visiting our parents.

Solome

How would you describe Ganzi?

Ganzi is methodical, consistent, humorous, punctual and a nerd just like our dad. He is one of those who find fun in doing a mathematical problem in logarithms for example.... who does that? At the same time, he is sweet and reserved. He is passionate about sports and sold out to serving the sports industry in Uganda.

What is your earliest memory of him?

We both attended Kitante Primary School, I was in Primary Three and Ganzi was in Primary Seven.

I told those who were bullying me that I was going to report them to my big brother. Most pupils respected and feared the Primary Seven pupils. Even then, my brother was popular because of his sports prowess and he had a clique. He told off the bullies, “Nobody should touch my little sister, or else”. He has since been my protector/defender.

What nickname did you have for him?

No nickname then. Now we call him Mugulagz or Mugz.

What is Ganzi most scared of?

Cockroaches.

The craziest thing he did as a child?

He jumped over the wall of the Makerere University swimming pool to swim at the night. (If my memory serves me right).

What is the craziest thing you did together?

Making prank calls on the home phone (those old school phones that had padlocks) and we would tell the police that thieves were attacking us. Then, playing ninja; I was Green Ninja and he was Red Ninja and climbing trees with our neighbours.

Were you always friends?

Well, we were big brother and baby sister in the beginning; I always followed him everywhere and spoilt his plot with his buddies in Makerere University where we used to live. We are the last two of five children. We have now grown into good friends who look out for each other.

How often did you fight?

When we were younger, we fought a lot. One day, he was playing kungfu and he took my doll’s head off. Hell broke loose; I was furious and tried to fight him but that did not help. Now we are very zen with each other.

Did you ever team up to fight someone?

No we didn’t...or did we? No.