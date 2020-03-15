Ssemujju was a genius

By Andrew Kaggwa

Rap music doesn’t get a lot of attention in Ugandan media. For example, even with a vibrant scene that has inspired open mic events and rap battles that at times celebrate other aspects of the hip hop culture like fashion, poetry and dance, you will barely see this on TV.

It is usually the reason many rappers tend to take on other jobs and turn to rap for passion purposes, those that hung in there labour a lot to make it work and many leave the stage without that big break.

But they usually have an impact on a hip hop culture that is constantly getting in shape.

This is the story of Alexander Ssemujju Ronald, alias C-Major The Poet died on Saturday evening. A rapper and poet, Ssemujju was a familiar name in rap circles, a fixture at rap battles and different hip hop nights.

His flow that used to marry both English and Luganda was one that left you aww thanks to those catchy punchlines and that vicious and at times hoarse voice.

Born on August 11, 1993, Ssemujju’s first song, Airplay, was recorded in 2011. But it was later after meeting another rapper Benjamin Segujja, alias B-Flex that the whole rap thing started shaping up.

Advertisement

Together, the two recorded Mic Service at Yego Productions but even when the two later embarked on different projects, fate got them together when they later teamed up with producer George Wabweyo, alias Jorge Imara and Suspect 5 for a collaborative project, Breakthrough.

With songs like All is Forgiven, Wavy, Move It and The Grader, the collection’s album and singles were something to write about. They sang about different things like life, broken relationships and while at it, paying tribute to their hustle.

Collaborative

The collection wasn’t made up of the best rappers you have heard but they had something about each of them either by vibe or what they chose to sing about.

But besides projects like these, Ssemujju was regular at poetry shows, be it Kelele, Open Mic and Ladu Poetry, when he wasn’t performing, he was part of the audience.

By the time of his death on Saturday, March 7, he had released his mixtape Redemption, an eight track limited edition that chronicled his struggles and in some ways became prophetic.

For instance, some of the songs talked about this journey he had taken and was coming to an end.

For a rapper that has had a fair share of struggles, Ssemujju went through topics such as family, relationships, breakups, depression, drugs, depression and the struggles young musicians have to go through to make it in the business.

And some of these struggles as he sang about them at times took a toll on him, though his friends barely gave up on him, once in a while, after being silent for months, people would post trying to know if he was fine.

Troubled

On one of the days, someone had been worried he was missing and his known numbers were also off, but once he was fine, he would do what he did best, poetry and rap.

He was a friend to everyone, says Nase Nsubuga, a producer who worked with him: “A likeable character, friendly and kind.”

Severally, he says Ssemujju confessed how inebriation would sabotage his creative mind. So most times he’d play (guitar) or record sober only on a pack of cigarettes and bottle of water.

“He was a fast learner. I recall how he learnt playing the guitar while singing in two weeks,” he says.

But life was rough on the creative even when he was very strong.

“He always looked forward to seeing another day and believed things would eventually work out for him. But, a lot of recurring experiences made him hate some people in his life.”

Those people, he said, caused him a lot of unrelenting pain and were part of his reason for suffering.

The rapper had at various times suffered from depression and other mental issues that he was often checked into Butabika, but then he would become better and relapse later.

His life from August has not been the same, he had not posted anything on social media and most people looking for him would go through other connections.

Then on March 3, he changed his profile picture on social media, shared a few links to his old music and was responding to all comments.

Most of the comments were welcoming back and asking if he was dropping new music soon, he did hint on a song that he was yet to release, a video of himself freestyling. His cover picture changed to Live a Little, probably the new project. Four days later, he passed on.