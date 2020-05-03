The day I tested for Covid-19

By Philip Matogo

After President Museveni announced a lockdown on the March 30, Monday night: it finally hit home: the country was officially at war with Covid-19. The President seemed weary, his candle burning at both ends.

Covid-19 had fired warning shots as several Ugandans were declared positive with the virus. Now was the time, the president declared, for us to close ranks with a complete lockdown to deprive the virus of safe harbour.

Some neighbors of mine had come from a “Category 1” country. So I was at risk.

On Tuesday, I floated as if in a void. Not sure what my next move should be. Then, I decided.

I went to Mulago hospital at 12:30pm. The last time I had been there was in 1994, on May 27. That was the day my father passed away. To me, it was a place of death.

That afternoon, the sun hung overhead as a chilling breeze sprang up around me. I reached the gates of Mulago Hospital and was told the there was an Old and New Mulago. As I was directed to the New Mulago, I secretly hoped that my memories of the old would be buried by the new.

It didn’t start well

Although everyone who walks into Mulago has to go through the ritual of hand washing, the guards languidly sit inside their security booths as they ignore other security risks.

I was carrying a rucksack, but I wasn’t checked. It seems to me that the guards think a war cannot be fought on several fronts: I could’ve been carrying explosives to blow the New Mulago passed the Old and into Stone Age!

These security guards were too busy thinking about Covid-19 to suspect it as an inadvertent Trojan horse for Al Qaeda.

At the hospital reception, I was directed to the back of the building. So I went down an unfurling road past the Stanbic Bank, Mulago Branch.

Immediately, the gleam in my eye grew into the incomplete architecture of a handsome building that lent itself to the shape of a horseshoe.

Outside the building, a white tent stood radiantly as medical personnel in white protective wear, which looked like radiation protection suits, milled within. Again, I washed my hands and was directed to one of these personnel.

He welcomed me with a blinding smile, then he asked me the Pro-forma questions regarding my travel to “Category 1” countries in the last 14 days.

“We can only test these travelers or those who have come in contact with them due to a shortage of testing kits and other facilities,” he said.

I told him that I had not travelled, but some of my neighbours, who I had been in contact with, had recently returned from Dubai.

He motioned to a lady who took my particulars and then gave me a chit that gave me access to Level Two of the hospital. I loped upstairs, in the hollow of growing fear. On level Two, I washed my hands again.

Then the security woman directed me down a spotlessly clean corridor. It seemed abandoned, until its solemn length expanded into a large room. It was a place of eerie beauty.

Here, there were two doctors who sat behind desks at different ends of the room which led to closed rooms labelled variously: GIT/Hepato-Biliary (21-35), Colorectal surgery (21-35) etc, the numbers indicate the number of beds in each ward/wing.

These rooms seemed to have been commandeered in the effort to combat Covid-19, so they were filled with the empty beds and the idle equipment of their previous employment. All around, huge plate-glass windows opened visions to the hospital’s other wings and their immediate environs.

The skies were blue and cloudless, Mulago glistened in the sun.

Six other persons to be tested sat in the room waiting for the doctors. They all wore safety masks, except one man who claimed he had been there since ten in the morning.

The doctors were garbed in white scrubs and aprons along with leather face masks, goggles and surgical gloves.

The Covid-19 moment

Suddenly, I sneezed. This was a knee-jerk reaction to my surroundings, and it took everyone aback.

My temperature was taken with a forehead or temporal scanner; and it was 36 degrees Celsius.

I seemed alright, but the doctors were taking no chances. For this war is to the knife, so you can’t allow anyone to go into battle empty handed.

It was decided that I give them a sample. A throat swab culture was then used to collect the sample.

After this, the doctors said I should be “isolated” until I got my results. I noticed the official nametags dangling from the neck of each doctor stated: Date of Issue: March 14th.

Date of Expiry: April 14th (that was the date the first lockdown was supposed to end before it was extended to May 5th).

Clearly this lockdown was planned, as with any military strategy, weeks in advance. The President merely formalized it with his Monday evening televised address, or so I thought.

More people!

I was led back to my chair to join the others in the large central observation room. On a sudden, a man holding a backpack sprayer, in white protective wear, materialised from the blue and started spraying all over the place.

By 5pm, the number of people being tested had grown to 13 males, six females. One of the males and one of the females were married, and had a baby in tow.

So we were 20 in total. The baby, I later learnt, was the child (to test positive for Covid-19) from Iganga reported about widely in the media.

After all our samples were taken, we were led up to Level 3 and variously deposited in different wings according to gender and age: The wing for “Base of Skull Neuro Surgery” (36-55) was the male side, “Spine Neuro Surgery” (1-20) was the female side and “Pediatric Neuro Surgery” (21-35) was the Children’s Wing.

The latter is where the married couple from Iganga slept with their baby. We were all provided with facemasks.

Level 3 is for outpatients, while Level 4 is for inpatients. The latter had been sealed off and was under heavy guard.

In this Covid-19 era, the outpatient ward had by then never registered a single case of the coronavirus. The patients who had tested positive had come from other health units, notably Rubaga Hospital.

“We have not been hit so badly,” a doctor said on condition of anonymity. “All the ambulances usually bring healthy patients who are mistaken as sick. One time, a drunkard was brought in a state of emergency. Two days ago, a man was brought in the ambulance from Bweyogerere. He was found to be normal and now wants us to transport him back to where we found him.”

This doctor felt that with all the cases brought to Mulago being negative until then, coupled with the lack of facilitation, something was fishy.

“I think it is political…we have not received facilitation for a week. There is no money! Yet ‘patients’ are being ferried here continuously,” he cried out.

In our wing, the beds were separated by three sections with four beds within each. These four beds were separated to the required four meters apart. So we were spaced out in an area that ordinarily accommodates six beds.

And the food

As we were rested, we were given milk tea, bananas and eggs.

“Your samples have been taken to Entebbe and the preliminary results will be ready by tomorrow morning,” the doctor said, before telling us that our beds would serve as our identities in their records. So we should not change them. My bed number was BSNS 38.

After being investigated for any pre-existing conditions, we were asked if we had any concerns, questions.

“You cannot fall sick from here,” chorused a doctor and a nurse when I asked that, in the event of some of us being found positive, wouldn’t the others also get infected?

Some of the outpatients complained about headaches, coughs. But the doctor said these were “psychological”, like my sneeze before.

For dinner, we had Matooke with groundnuts sauce and fresh beans. In the morning, at about 5:29am, our temperatures and names were taken anew by two doctors. Mine had dropped to 35 degrees Celsius. Others hovered from 36 to 37, in the male side.

It was still dark outside, and the night would soon warm with the soft-glow of sunset.

At 9.30am, breakfast arrived in the shape of a Mandazi and Bushera. Meantime, the doctors did their rounds, bed to bed, checking on our wellness and welfare.

A lady in full protective wear showed up again to spray the table surfaces using a plastic spray bottle.

Lunch was served at 1.55pm. It was rice, matooke, groundnut sauce and fresh beans served with disposable cutlery, as before.

The day passed by as we lay on our beds, whiling away each precious moment like prisoners on death row.

Nightfall came quick and passed painlessly.

In the morning, the verdict was finally in: we were all negative!

The doctors told us to be careful, for the battle had only just begun.

Who should get tested for Covid-19?

If you are a close contact of someone with COVID-19 or you are a resident in a community where there is ongoing spread of COVID-19 and develop symptoms of COVID-19, call your healthcare provider and tell them about your symptoms and your exposure.

They will decide whether you need to be tested, but keep in mind that there is no treatment for COVID-19 and people who are mildly ill may be able to isolate and care for themselves at home.