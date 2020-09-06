The drama just begun

By Ian Ortega

Once in five years, the voter gets in the driving seat, and the politician once again remembers that the voter is king. It is an exchange that works well, for once the elections are done, the politician exchanges places with the voter. The politician becomes hard to reach once again, he changes phone numbers, exits WhatsApp groups until another election comes around.

It is that time once again. The best of the best just came from Kato Lubwama. In 2016, his campaign slogan was; ‘give me a chance to eat.’ For 2021, the slogan is changing to; “I have eaten, and I am satisfied, now send me back so we can eat together.” The politicians have become honest, there’s no mincing words around the eating.

Somewhere in Rukungiri, a candidate knelt and told his voters. “I have tried every business. It has failed. You remember when all my matooke went to waste. Please entrust me with this one. I will eat as you eat. You know where my house is, send me there, I eat, you eat, we both eat.” The voters were impressed by his honesty.

Lacy strategy

In another world, Dickons Kateshumbwa, aka, Katesh has reinvented himself as a revolutionary. If you are Katesh, surely you cannot be giving cash or sugar like everyone else. You touch that up and surprise people with some lace panties. The struggle was with the sizes. Was it a one size fits all?

Perhaps you all had to come, do a catwalk and the Katesh team picks the right size based on your back view. But then again, what’s the idea? Apparently, it’s easier to convert voters in the bedroom. If she is wearing a Katesh panty, you either vote for him or you stand no chance at the election. Katesh is now the father of innovation in Uganda. Don’t you be surprised when he upgrades to bras, gets men some boxers and briefs. He could as well pay OTT for all his voters. It’s all about ‘Katesh’ and his grand innovations.

‘Waaka wa Mbwa’

Then came the one and only, Walter Sisulu, aka, Chairman Nyanzi. When Bobi Wine sang: “obalaba okupiima obunyama naye waaka wambwa” perhaps, he had Brother Nyanzi in mind. We can all agree that English is not of the ghetto. But why is it that when chairman Nyanzi is speaking Luganda, it’s in bass. When it’s English, he transforms to Soprano. As Publicity Nateete says; “Anytime now.” Anytime now Nyanzi could slaughter a buffalo.

Bobi Wine has become the untouchable. You can touch every subject, but do not you make a mistake of criticising the man. From Eddy Kenzo complaining about his unread whatsApp messages to Stella Nyanzi and Mabirizi questioning his age, none has been spared. But when was Bobi Wine born? It gets more confusing by the day. Is it 1980 or 1982? Anyway, for most of us, we do not care, we shall proceed to do the ‘fund-rising.’ Andrew Mwenda, on the other hand, can keep picking the wrong nomination forms and keep his brilliant education to himself.

The notables

Then you have the notables. Full Figure with her newfound love for the Queen’s language. Imagine watching her emphasise the need for ideology. You have Bajjo and Abitex never running out of press conferences about their concerts. What about the runaways abroad? The Fred Lumbuyes and Peng Peng. Can we keep up with all the drama? Bebe Cool decided to take the oath of silence in these times. Apparently, he has been denied access to the President.

The mystery poster of Pirra

Have you seen the photoshopped versions of Peter Ssematimba? Ugandans have taken creativity to another level. But where do they find the time for these? That campaign poster of the female version of ‘Pirra’ calls for dedication. What about that poster of Museveni with dreadlocks? Imagine we all wake up one day to a dreadlocked president. Rumour has it that Museveni has become more ‘ghetto’ while Bobi Wine has become more ‘corporate.’ Life is just confusing. Museveni now hangs around with Buchaman, Bobi Wine has chosen to upgrade to the Ssenyonyis. And on that note, officially accepted his ‘Bosco’ name and virtually hired Publicity Nateete as an advisor.

Campaign on bed

We finally land in the age of digital campaigns, aka, scientific elections. It is whatsApp group after whatsApp group. It is video after video. For Cedric Babu, in a bid to identify with his voters in Kampala, he decided to record a video in his bed. And it came with filters, all he missed were the famous snapchat flowers and sunglasses. If elections were to be held on snapchat, Babu would be the leading contender. For now, Sula his counterpart will be winning with his ‘issues-based politics’ slang. Politicians and their love for some simple phrases being staggered to create an impression of complexity. Mujooga!

Alone and frightened Mao

Besigye is out of the elections. He’s decided to pursue Plan B. Chairman Mao is alone and frightened, abandoned by most of his people. But he never runs out of those one-liners. He has a one-liner for everything. If one-liners were votes, Mao would be President of Uganda.

At this rate, we suspect Covid-19 could be the new blackmailing term. If you realise your opponent is getting stronger, why not accuse them of being Covid-19 positive and have them subjected to a 14-day isolation? It also seems like Covid-19 social distancing does not apply to the ruling party members. The great Enanga will have an explanation for everything, just like how some people became known as ‘Mama Corona.’ So, we have had Mama Mabira, and we moved too fast to Mama Corona. What next? What will be known of our one and only Nalongo Stella Nyanzi?

Multitalented Museveni

We are yet to have the famous dances. It’s high time the politicians took this thing to another level. Each of them should open a TikTok account. Museveni’s channel will be blazing with fans. He has been there, seen it all, done it all. He has been a rapper, a freedom fighter, lately, he has become a gym instructor. Bobi Wine will compete comfortably, it will be hit after hit. But then we would need some dances. That is when ‘Pirra’ could re-ignite his breakdances.

Emotions keep getting high. These are the times whenwuwi wuwi resonates more with Kiwanda. Although we could not catch sight of his tears, he successfully convinced everyone that he was hurt. All he missed were the services of the kaana ka mbaata aka ‘Mr Duckling’ , aka, Eddy Kenzo. Imagine Kenzo campaigning on the vote of sympathy. He would put up the best of victim-based campaigns ever.

Elders’ moment

We are witnessing a comeback by the elderly. Some are too good at it, they are even recording videos detailing their leadership journeys. In case you are tired of Museveni’s ‘when we came in 1986’, please prepare yourself for older lines. Imagine your grandmother trying to prove she has got all it takes to lead. “In 1968, when I contested for guild presidency” or “when I was voted head prefect at Kitende in 1951”. Then, you will remember that there was never a Kitende back in the days. It’s going to be a hard chapter trying to fact-check the seniors. Almost all of them brag about doing superior things, how their exams used to be marked somewhere in London,UK.

Party regalia

The final struggle will be for the party symbols and colours. It is also the moment when we use our geography and the photo interpretation skills. For example, between the umbrella and the hoe, who wins? The people of the bus will claim everything can fit within. The man with the key will brag that without his key, the bus won’t start. What about the colours? Who owns the red? Who owns the beret? Then you have the People Power fist versus the thumbs-up. UPC on the other hand is busy waving everyone farewell. Not to waste time, its party president has decided not to risk with the presidential seat and settled for the Parliamentary one. Perhaps UPC is not everywhere as it used to be.

Sibling rivalry

As things get intensified, the elections will also not spare the families. In Kabale, the two junior-brothers of Emmanuel Mutebile, Governor Bank of Uganda are at it again. How do they even campaign against each other? Perhaps Joseph Mutebile will accuse Sabiti Mutebile of stealing irish potatoes during childhood. Where does that leave the Governor? Whom does he get to endorse? It could be that moment when families choose to have primaries. The head of the clan can act as the returning officer. Why divide the vote of the family? Call for a family delegates’ conference and settle things democratically.

When all is said and done, the drama will all be behind us by April 2021. Prophet Mbonye will then take on the podium to remind us that God chose to prepare his son Kabuleta for duties more important than becoming president of Uganda. And that he had seen it all but chose to keep quiet lest we all react in disbelief. Let’s prepare ourselves for more and more drama.