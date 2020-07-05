Tips for fruitful retirement

By Phionah Nassanga

Zadok Ekirapa has previously been appointed and served in various positions in the judiciary from Magistrate Grade I in 1972, Chief Magistrate and Chief Registrar of Courts to Judge of the High Court of Uganda. Ekirapa is currently the Diocesan Chancellor for the Church of Uganda, Bukedi Diocese.

After decades of offering his legal services, Ekirapa’s call to retirement came when he made 49 years in 1987. However, this took him two years to figure out what he wanted to do with the remaining years of his life.

“By the time I retired I was emotionally ready to go,” he says. Today his days are still busy. He goes out with his former coworkers for lunch during which he offers them advice.

At 82, Ekirapa feels he is lucky to have a lot to occupy his day.

“I tell my wife and children to never let retirement scare them. Many people get worried about retirement because they keep thinking of how they will spend the remaining days of their lives. However, you need to plan,” he explains.

There is much that Ekirapa misses about daily life in a law firm such as dealing with different people.

“At the time I was in office I was lucky to have great relationships with my work partners, my team and peers across the profession,” he notes.

To remain active Ekirapa still interacts with a range of people who come to him for legal advice. Going for lunch, catching up for a coffee and talking about different issues gives him satisfaction and he reflects on when he was still in active service.

Connect outside your circles

She was a general manager at Agricultural Enterprises (dealing with tea estates in Uganda) for three years, Sarah Kisawuzi, then 26, tendered in her resignation. Kisawuzi had a busy husband whose demanding job required that they move places as a family. She needed a skill to keep her busy, then she discovered her talent in tailoring. It was not long before she felt the need to give back and work alongside the community.

In 2010, Kisawuzi joined Rafiki Theatre because she wanted something that would stimulate her brains and help others. Rafiki is a theatre for the oppressed, watched over by an NGO under the East African Institute of Governance and Conflict Management, acting for nonviolence and developing ideological strategies.

Going out to different villages and acting under trees, the 65-year-old says through acting, different audiences have got to know about emotional abuse.

“Not many people my age can act, but I use my life experience to edutain the rest. Lately, I have joined a dance group where I interact with people from different age groups. Doing so gives me peace of mind thus not feeling the loneliness that comes with retirement and aging,” Kisawuzi says.

Remain active

Once a bishop always a bishop. The former bishop of Lugazi Matthias Ssekamanya says he is still a bishop. “Retirement does not mean I am barred from celebrating the sacraments and Holy Mass. I only retired from overseeing the works of the diocese,” he remarks.

Bishop Ssekamanya spends most of his time counselling couples and campaigning against domestic violence in families, especially in Lugazi Diocese.

He says retirement does not mean you run away from your responsibilities.

“Once you are a leader, remember you were called to serve. Stepping out of your office does not mean you sit back. Remaining in touch with your people keeps you relevant and makes your mind active,” he elaborates.

Keep on learning

Challenging the brain helps to keep one mentally sharp. You discover new things during retirement. Also, retiring does not mean that one has stopped being productive.

“My wife and I are working on a book that we think will be impactful to many people,” says Edward Ochwo, a former clerk of parliament.

Volunteer

Christine Ochwo, a retired nurse, says helping others is a rewarding experience and gives you a sense of purpose and accomplishment especially at the time, you think you are of less importance. She recommends that instead of spending more time at home, spend time with the people in your community.

“I counsel fellow women in the village, teaching them the different family planning methods as well as encouraging them to work hard and save the little they can. I also started a dispensary in Tororo on my land that helps the community at no cost. Today, the government has expanded it into a hospital,” Ochwo states. She also supervises her drug shop in Luzira.

Family time

While aging, grandparents prefer spending time with their grandchildren. This has helped many to make up for the time they failed to make it to their children.

After his retirement, the former head teacher of Namilyango College Gerald Muguluma, spends more of his time with his grandchildren in Munyonyo.

“During active working years, I did not spend much time with my children though I was there when they needed me. Today, I use my time to catch up with most of them and also watch out for my grandchildren,” Muguluma explains.

He adds that now is that time for him to teach his grandchildren cultural norms, and other activities that will help them turn out as responsible citizens.

You enjoy retirement only if you plan well.