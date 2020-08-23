We shared a bed until we got married.

By Phionah Nassanga

Almost inseparable. Maria Babirye and Margaret Nakato are co-founders of Afros and Mo Salon. Nakato is an accountant while Babirye is a social worker. After Babirye’s wedding, she relocated with her husband to the US and became a stay-at-home mother. However with her twin, they put ideas together to build a salon. Phionah Nassanga asks the twins about their childhood.

Babirye

How would you describe Nakato?

It is not easy, because it is like describing myself. She is soft on the outlook but one of the strongest people that I know. She is passionate about anything she sets her mind to. Babirye has a high level of integrity and is spiritual.

What is your earliest memory of her?

When we were young, she would never eat anything without leaving some for me.

What nickname did you have for her?

We have never had nicknames. We were just Nakato and Babirye.

What is she scared of the most?

Nothing in particular, probably we both cannot imagine a world with neither of us in it.

What is the craziest thing she did as a child?

We were not mischievous. We were afraid to be in any kind of trouble. Our dad was tough and so you would not dare think up anything silly.

Advertisement

Did you ever team up to fight someone?

I cannot count the people who have annoyed us that we would have probably loved to team up and beat the “hell” out of. Our strongest weapon is we have a united front when it comes to conflict involving us.

The craziest thing you did together?

If a man was interested in either of us but we were disinterested in him, we would identify as the other twin and promise to pass on the message.

How often do you meet ?

At least once or twice a year. I travel to Uganda more frequently. Nakato visits my family at least biennially.

What is her favourite outfit?

I do not think I know what her favourite outfit is. Living miles apart all these years has put us out of touch of the details of our lives. But now that you ask…I am going to find out. I think I would love to know it.

Does she ever keep any secrets from you?

No, but I know she might keep one from me if it affects me in any way. So, there could be a few she might keep to herself but she mostly shares with me. She trusts me just like I do.

Has anyone ever mistaken you for Nakato?

Yes, when we were growing up, we looked more alike than lately. Today, our friends can tell us apart.

What is it that people do not know about both of you?

We shared a bed until we got married.

What things are you both bad at?

Anything sports.

Nakato

How would you describe Babirye?

Babirye is loving, committed and selfless. She is motherly too and pushespeople to reach their highest potential. And when you need someone to talk to, just call Babirye. However, once she is angry then she is done.

What is your earliest memory of her?

Our parents had assigned a shopkeeper to help us cross the road from school every day. One day, the shopkeeper did not work. We were about five years old, Babirye suggested that we hold each other’s hand and cross the highway. While in the middle of the road a truck almost crashed us and we had never disclosed that incident.

What nickname did you have for her?

None. She was too subtle, for anybody to care and nickname her. Besides, the name Mulongo had already sunk with everybody.

What is she most scared of?

The mere thought of the day death rips us apart.

What is the craziest thing she did as a child?

With how strict our father was, how could you be crazy? No, she was ‘law abiding’, going against it would mean meeting the lion in our father.

Did you ever team up to fight someone?

No not really, we were never chaotic. However I remember an occasion, where a boy tried to manipulate me .

When I told Babirye, she went to this boy and assured the hell out of him.

How often do you meet?

We do not meet often. However, I visit her once in a while, though she comes home every two years. Thank God for the virtual world, we speak almost every day.

What is her favourite outfit?

Lately, she loves dresses and jumpsuits.

What is the craziest thing you did together?

At university when suitors seemed to be around, I would pose as my sister and she would do the same. I guess the poor man could never find the right twin, only to eventually give up.

Does Babirye ever keep secrets from you?

Hardly, unless she thinks the secret will disorient me, but after a while she will disclose it.

Has anyone ever mistaken you for Babirye?

Yes, especially when we were young. We grew older, separated, and the world is shaping us differently.

What things are you both bad at?

Keeping secrets from each other .