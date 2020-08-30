We went to different villages for football

By Olivier Mukaaya

Best friends for life. Katamba Bashir, alias, Breezy,23, is a student at Islamic University in Uganda, Mbale and an RnB artiste while Adam Kilibaki, alias, Alvis,23, is a dancehall artiste. The two friends have known each other for 23 years,

writes Olivier Mukaaya.

Breezy

How would you describe Alvis?

Alvis is my brother from another mother and we grew up in the same home. He is a dancehall artiste from Gun Music. He is kind, opinionated, enjoys outdoor activities and he makes the perfect partner in music because he is talented.

Are you closer now or when you were younger?

We are closer now because we do the same work and spend most of the time together.

Describe the last thing you did with Alvis?

We travelled to Kampala to do a collaboration with Sammy K.

Growing up, did you have a favourite game?

Yes, we loved football.

Do you ever feel like you compete with each other?

Not really because we both love music and are talented in this field.

How often do you argue, and what is the most memorable argument you have ever had?

Rarely. One morning, we were in studio and disagreed on the track for a song which we wanted to produce that day. We did not produce the song until days later.

If you got a call that your friend was in jail, what would be the first crime that comes to mind?

Moving after curfew and also some girl drama.

In which area are you different and in which one are you alike?

I am more open than Alvis. And, we are creative, love to plan our days and talk about our dreams.

Nickname you have for him?

Alvis.

What can your friend do that you can’t?

Alvis over trusts girls even at first sight.

Favourite childhood memory?

We used to leave home early in the morning to the neighbourhoods to play football. Then we would return home late and dirty. This earned us punishment from our parents.

What things are you both bad at?

We are impatient.

What are you good at that people don’t know?

We are quick learners and good footballers.

What did you most fight about as children?

We used to fight a lot with other children who attempted to come off as aggressive.

What habits does your friend have that you would change if you could?

He is quarrelsome.

Who has more friends and why?

I have more friends than Alvis because he is so laidback. The same applies to when we were in school.

Who reads more?

Alvis.

ALVIS

How would you describe Breezy?

Bash Breezy is my childhood friend and more like a brother. He is outgoing, straightforward and very social, he is an inspiration to Baganda musicians in Mbale, thus he inspires me a lot to sing in Luganda. Previously, I used to fear that our music would not sell in Mbale but it turns out that it is the bestseller here.

Are you closer now or when you were younger?

We are closer now because as children we fought a lot while playing football. Sometimes we would get angry at each other and spend a day without talking.

Describe the last thing you did with Breezy?

We recorded a collaboration with Sammy K from Kampala.

Did you have favourite game when you were children?

Yes, football. We would make balls out of polythene bags because we did not have money to buy modern rubber balls. We also used to find fun in moving from one village to another to play football.

Do you ever feel like you are competing with each other?

Yes, because we went to the same schools, had same friends, and to date we work together.

How often do you argue?

Rarely, because we put our work first and our feelings second. This has helped us to avoid arguments.

In which area are you completely different and in which way are you alike?

With passing times our personalities have evolved; I am reserved while Breezy is more open. But breezy and I have the same goals towards life, we are both artistes and hard-working, we both love to get things done faster when it comes to producing new music and can do everything even under pressure.

Nicknames you have for each other?

Bash breezy reloaded.

What can you do that your Breezy cannot?

Breezy can sing in bass.

Favourite childhood memory?

Playing football with children from our neighborhood and also drawing competitions.

What things are you both bad at?

We are impatient.

What are you good at that people don’t know about?

We are good footballers and quick learners.

What did you mostly fight about as children?

We used to fight other children, especially when most of them came off as aggressive at us.