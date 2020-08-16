We were the chairman’s children - Kyomugisha

By Edgar R Batte

Upclose. Charity Komugisha is a mother, student, entrepreneur, fun-lover but above all God-fearing. She talks to Edgar R Batte about her firsts.

The first thing I do in the morning…

I say a short prayer for the day and then check the status of my phone battery, any notifications on my social media platforms, missed calls, messages and email.

The first thing I do when I get to work…

I greet our security officer, the cleaner, my colleagues and then switch on my computer to read emails and everything else. Also, my supervisor usually gives us morning debriefs.

My earliest childhood memory…

I grew up in Kiswa—Bugolobi and our house was by the roadside. I grew up seeing chakamchaka chaps pass by our home chanting army songs every day.

I also witnessed imbalu candidates. My siblings and I called them kadodi and we used to follow these dancers to as far as Kitintale or sometimes Katazza, Kinawataka, Nakawa, depending on how tired we felt.

My first best friend…

She was my classmate in Primary Three and her name was Ayebare. She lived in Bugolobi Flats on Block 21. We both went to (now defunct) Army Children’s School in Mbuya.

My first kiss…

In Senior Two, my classmates dared a boy to kiss me and he indeed stole a kiss very fast.

Advertisement

My childhood hero…

My dad who was a zonal resistance councillor (RC) which later became Local Council (LC) chairman. Most people feared him even at school. That shielded my siblings and I from bullies. We were the chairman’s children— the untouchable.

The first book I read…

Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens for Senior One Literature which was mandatory.

My first job…

I worked at a video library where I sold films on video compact discs (VCDs) and burning music on flash disks and memory cards.

My first salary…

Shs80,000.

My current job…

I am the director of Scrub and Polish General Cleaners. I also work at Multitech Business School-customer care department as well as marketing.

What I like about my job…

It has given me the chance to further my studies and explore new heights.

What I dislike about it…

Office politics.

My first boyfriend.…

O-Level, captain of the school football team.