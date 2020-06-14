Zooming in on the rosary

By Phionah Nassanga

Embracing technology. Prayer is one of the most powerful tool and for the past months technology platforms such as Zoom have become the new prayer space. The Catholic community opted for this creative way to keep tabs with the rosary month recently, writes Phionah Nassanga.

In the Catholic church May is a liturgical month of the Blessed Virgin Mary, a time also dedicated to reciting the rosary.

Meeting in church or their different prayer cells, to recite the rosary is the common practice. However, due the closure of churches and restrictions against gatherings, some Catholics chose the alternative; using technology app Zoom.

Group prayers

Through the different prayer groups, people have been able to make adjustments and engaged a congregation while reciting the rosary.

Frederick Mugisa, an urban planner is a member of Family of Bades, a prayer group, one of those that have for the past month conducted prayers on Zoom.

“The idea of praying and reciting the rosary, Zoom crossed my mind when the lockdown was implemented. Being home all day, I had been attending many meetings and webinars using a variety of apps. Thus, I suggested to my my friends that we continue with our prayer meetings using one of the apps,” Mugisa says.

Advertisement

At the beginning, Mugisa reveals, that they first used Skype which they found taxing and not user friendly and they resorted to Zoom.

Wondering whether, his idea would be a success, it was started on Good Friday when he asked his friends to invite other well-wishers.

“We had the way of the cross on Zoom, but it was a bit chaotic. People were disorganised, there were many interferences in the background. As a leader that had sold the idea to my friends I had to find a more organised way of praying online without disruptions.

From then onwards, Mugisa says they held continuous prayer meetings, which laid a foundation for May, the holy rosary month.

Rose Kababikira an accountant and a member of the Deep Voice Group, a prayer group that conducts prayers on Zoom says she opted for Zoom especially in May to remain active as she recited the holy rosary.

“As a Catholic who is a not a member of the Legion of Mary, I struggle through the rosary and it is worse when I am praying alone. I end up dozing which is not the same with Zoom,” Kababikira notes.

Attendance

Much as zoom accommodates more than 100 participants, Sharon Niwamanya, coordinator Family of Bades, says attendance has not been high despite the several reminders sent through WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms. The average number of attendants has been 20 people, from within and outside Uganda.

The good and bad

“I have been able to meet new people because they have been invited by friends.

There have been attendees from countries such as Italy, USA, and South Africa.

For Niwamanya having a fixed time for prayer with a group of people gave her room to plan her day. She had to be ready by 7pm.

However, Mugisa says the biggest challenge has been the inconsistent Internet signal which made it difficult for some to hear or be heard, thus some ended up reciting the rosary offline.

Kababikira says power outage,s have at times disrupted attendance by some of the members of the prayer group. She also talks about distraction from the home environment, where you are tempted to pray from anywhere say the kitchen, bedroom, and living room as you try to find a less busy spot .

Also, Niwamanya says the Internet data consumption is high. This takes sacrifice especially at the moment when people are not earning.

The mother of three says, “on many occasions I have been forced to lock children out as her husband and her have to pray.” Because of the difference in time zones, some friends outside Uganda miss out.

What next?

Much as the lockdown has kept many of the devotees committed to small community prayers via Zoom. They are not certain on whether this will continue after the lockdown has been lifted.

“After the lockdown I do not think it will be possible because different people arrive home at different times, something that might make it difficult for us to connect,” Niwamanya expresses.

This might be done once a week, but they will continue sending reminders to each group member and encouraging them to attend mass on TV.