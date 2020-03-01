Are you a bully, or bullied?

By NAFHA MAANI ebrahimi

A video of a teenage girl bullying another teen in a school in The United Arab Emirates has gone viral, and all hell has broken loose. Although bullying is a frequent occurrence all over the world, once we get to witness one, it is really heartbreaking and sometimes devastating. The young lady appeared in the video pulling the hair of the other girl, while abusing her verbally and intimidating her not to report this incident, otherwise she would face more wrath.

A few days earlier, another video was shared around the world from a heartbroken Australian mother who filmed her 9 year old son, Quaden, who suffers from dwarfism and who was bitterly crying that he wants to kill himself because he was bullied in school. Although the legitimacy of the latter case has come under scrutiny, the fact that bullying has terrible effects on families remains real.

At some point we were all in school and either witnessed or were part of the bullying saga. As much as these stories bother me, I remember my time in school, and have to admit that as a strong group of academically top of the class girls, we could have, unknowingly, undermined other students. We never abused them physically or verbally, but simply by not allowing some to join our circle, we established a barrier, a wall between us and them, this too I consider bullying. It is also a reminder that bullying takes many shapes and has a vast content, beyond pulling hair and punching in the face.

As I grew up, I changed drastically and instead, started defending the bullied and those who were not accepted by others, to the degree that when in my final year of high school, our class received a student with some serious mental issues, and who was being rehabilitated. I was the only one who accepted to sit next to her on the same desk. I spent one month not being able to focus as she was constantly writing down every single word, and endlessly fidgeting, my classmates were surprised at my patience, and so was I. However, after a month, the teachers deemed it necessary to move her to a more specialised institution, she left our class as we were becoming friends.

Somehow, the fate of the bully might not be as dull as the one of the bullied. If not properly counselled, they may have some serious issues while growing up. There is nothing worse than losing one’s dignity and self-esteem. So if you go back to your school days, which group did you belong to? The bullies or the bullied?