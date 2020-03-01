Hanifa was always smiling

By Clare Muhindo

It was an unusual mood on Wampewo Avenue, Plot 40, the home of Nation Media Group’s advertising department. The boardroom was empty. Staff were seen talking in twos and threes. The Digital and Business news desk, where this writer seats was quiet and calm as usual, until Scovia Naboowa, the cleaner broke the news.

“Please, I am collecting mabugo, Hanifa is dead,” she announced. There was silence in the office for a moment until she said it again.

Hanifa Namulinda was a business executive with Monitor Publications Limited’s (MPL) advertising department. She succumbed to a blood clot at Joint Clinical Research Centre in Lubowa, Kampala, where she had been hospitalised for two weeks.

Affectionately referred to as ‘Hanifa’ by coworkers, clients, and friends, the 41-year-old’s creativity, passion, compassion and hyper-energy set her apart from her colleagues in the face of a tough advertising environment in mainstream media.

“We have lost a gem. Hanifa never left anything unfinished, she knew how to network. She created concepts from scratch and brought them to life. Even at the time of her death, she was still signing off contracts with big advertisers,” Mr Sam Barata, the general manager, Commercial Department said.

Ready to work

Namulinda joined Daily Monitor in 2005 as a receptionist and quickly worked hard to learn to become a salesperson in less than a year.

David Mukwaya, a senior officer in the Legal and Administration department, says that like any other fresh graduate, Namulinda was looking for an opportunity to kick start her career. “She was willing to do any kind of job.”

“She had a friend who she always visited in the procurement department and as she waited for him one day, she walked up to me and asked if we had any job that she could do,” he recalls.

Mukwaya says the only job available at the time was that of a receptionist. “We received so many visitors, therefore we needed a second person to back up our receptionist. We were, however, not paying so much money, but Hanifa was willing to work for that very little pay,” he adds.

At the reception, Namulinda worked with a whole heart, welcomed visitors with a big smile, exchanged contacts with those she thought would be potential advertisers and would later head out to the field to present her proposals after her shift.

Joining advertisement

Once she was used to the sales business, she left the reception and moved to the advertising department in 2006.

“She was a good girl. When she worked at the reception, there were no complaints. She was a good time keeper, straightforward and her response to the people that came in was good. In advertising, she made good money. Hanifa was among the people bringing in the largest amount of money,” he says.

“Some years back we bought gift hampers for advertisers, but when the system stopped, Hanifa continued buying for clients hampers, using her own money. She was a giver.”

Due to the nature of her work, Namulinda interacted with different people across the company.

Ivan Kinene, a graphics designer in the advertising department, first encountered Namulinda in 2014, at Crown House, where the office was previously located. He had just been posted to the department after completing his internship.

“She found me seated on my computer and said, “hey new boy, can you help me adjust something?” That was the beginning of our work relationship. After completing her assignment that day, she had a chat with me and advised me to keep reporting to work in time and avoid getting into relationships unnecessarily,” he recalls.

To her coworkers, she was a jack of all trades; a consultant, editor, writer, photographer and financial adviser.

Hanifa’s mind was always thinking about something. Kinene says that sometimes in the middle of a conversation, she would tell you to pause, and in that moment, she would come up with an idea for a big sale.

“Every five minutes, Hanifa received calls, you would not easily get time to talk to her at length, because she always had something going on. She reported to work around 6:20am and by that time, she would have done most of her work on the phone as early as 9:00am. She updated her diary with all her plans and content she needed to work on. At times she would call and tell you to help her delete emails, so she could have space for the incoming ones.”

Rewarding coworkers

In workplaces, the job of merry making and rewarding employees for the good work is often left to the employer and the Human Resource departments. With Hanifa, every month end was a time to celebrate the fruits of hard work.

“At the end of the month she would come to the design house and tell us it’s been a while since we got happy. Then she would make an order for chicken and drinks. But after that celebration she would remind us that we have work to do the next day,” Kinene says.

He recalls a time when he joked about her generosity. “She always said- bino byansi, tomorrow all these things will not be there. Do your thing, do your work and leave earthly things alone.”

Hyperenergetic

To many, lunch is a time to stretch, get off the desk and engage in small talk at the cafeteria. Namulinda did not think so. She remained at her desk crafting emails and answering phone calls.

“She never enjoyed food but loved fruits- jackfruit and pineapple were her favourite. She used her left hand to eat, while she typed things on her computer with the other hand.”

Every day at about 9:30pm, when she was through with her work, Hanifa Namulinda would walk screaming, “Makindye, Ndeeba,” alerting all those who lived in that direction that it was time to go home. She would then sit in her car and wait for them to join her.

“Many people survived daily because of Hanifa. Sometimes she would pick you up from your home if you had told her you are not doing well financially. If someone gave birth, she never had time to attend parties, but she would buy a gift and send it to the person. Contributed to weddings, birthdays, baby showers, etc.,” Kinene recalls.

Worked even on her deathbed

In December 2019, Namulinda took a break from work. Ann Nakiirya, a business executive, says she last saw her around December 14 and noticed she was not doing well.

“When I went to her workstation to check on her, I realised she was weak and I gave her eating tips, recommended some stuff for her hair, she said she had bought and was already using them. Then I moved on. Much as she was weak, she was still working hard as usual,” Nakiirya says.

She, however, notes that they have been in touch on the phone till she breathed her last.

“Last week, she assigned me tasks to help her with. She had asked me to write a proposal on some of the things she was working on, she gave me assignments to follow up with.”

When Nakiirya asked to visit her, Namulinda insisted she did not want a physical meeting. “She said all I need is your help. She had faith. She always said she needed a rest, I did not realise she was referring to this kind of rest.

Grace Ndibalekera, who was her close friend at work, says Namulinda asked them to give her some space and allow her to rest, but even then she still worked hard, wrote proposals to several clients and signed off advertising orders.

“Even on the day she was pronounced dead, she had some adverts running in the newspaper. Bank of Uganda was the client she was working on while on her deathbed,” she says.

“I will miss her ideas, if you approached her and told her I have this much what can I do, she would give you plenty of ideas to work with, she was practical.”

Namulinda was a soldier who dedicated her life to the battlefield and lived up to that commitment until the last minute.

“Even when she was on oxygen, she would get a laptop, send emails and book business. Even as they lowered her body into the grave at around 4pm, a client wrote an email saying, Hanifa, please book for me an advert,” Haruna Kiyemba, a business executive with Daily Monitor says.

Pillar of the family

To her family, Namulinda was the pillar that held everyone together. “What everyone has described today was the real nature of Hanifa. She was a fighter and demonstrated that even on her deathbed. She often told the person who was attending to her that she wanted to leave that bed as soon as possible,” her sister Asha Ndhaye

Her father, Muhammed Ndhaye described her as a best friend. “She was a child like any other, but very hardworking and was there for this family in every way.”

There was only one Hanifa and there will never be another Hanifa.