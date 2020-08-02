I used to eat everybody’s meat - Karole Kasita

By Isaac Ssejjombwe

When did you start singing?

I joined S&S Band in 2015 but went solo in 2018.

What type of artist did you want to be and why?

I have always wanted to be a great live band artiste but changed course. With live band, the only investment you need is your voice and other band members.

Why did you go solo?

Because I was grown and ready to chase big and different dreams.

Are you in a relationship?

I’m not the type that discusses their relationship with the public. I keep it to myself and focus on music.

Earliest childhood memory…

I used to eat everybody’s meat. This happened throughout my childhood until I could ask no more.

What was your first job?

I was a waitress at a restaurant at Fuelex petrol station Kawempe in my Senior Six vacation.

Your first salary was…?

Shs150,000 per month.

Who was your first best friend?

Trisha Nassali who now lives in Dubai.

What is your most memorable experience?

The first time I went on stage and the crowd was singing my song Gyal a bubble at the Buzz leavers’ rock in December 2018 .

Your regret so far …?

I don’t regret anything, my life has been a series of mistakes that turn out lessons and I’m glad I move forward.

What was your most embarrassing moment?

When I used to lie to my friends at school that we have a fridge in our washrooms! [Editor’s note: Already bad enough] . One of my friends visited and I got busted.

Best advice you have received?

Whenever I face a challenge, my mother says that what matters is that you have your life and, you still have a chance to change everything.

What would you have been if you were not a musician?

An artist.