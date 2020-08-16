Bagyendera rose above the odds to become activist and author

By Tony Mushoborozi

Hope Bagyendera left Uganda in 1980. She did not leave because of the insecurity and political persecutions that were rampant at the time, but because she was in love. She had met and fallen in love with a Zimbabwean man with whom she was studying at Makerere University in the mid-70s.

Her parents were against the relationship. They couldn’t see why she would be so willing to go and live in an alien country, far away from her people, just because of a man.

“There is a saying in Rukiga that goes, ‘when a lion from your village is eating you, it does so gently. It does not scatter you all over the place.’ [My parents] feared a foreign lion and what it would do to me in case of a disagreement. What they didn’t realise at the time is that they had raised a fierce lioness,” Bagyendera says.

She arrived in Zimbabwe in the middle of winter. The fact that she was born and raised in cold regions of Kigezi didn’t help acclimatise her to wintry Zimbabwe. She was ill-equipped to deal with it and thus spent many days covered in blankets afraid to venture outside. So much for a warm welcome into her new home!

“At the time of moving to Zimbabwe, it had just acquired independence (1980). Issues of resources and national identify were key at the time. The economy was in the hands of a few Whites. Black people had been pushed to the worst areas of the country without possibilities of feeding themselves,” she says.

Forty years later, Bagyendera is still living in Zimbabwe. Forget that the situation in Zimbabwe got much worse in the last 20 years than was the case in the 1980s. We have all told the Zim dollar jokes. We’ve all laughed at the Robert Mugabe memes on social media. But no hell or high water made Bagyendera want to come back home. She is still married to the same heart-throb that convinced her to leave the country. The couple have a son.

Today, Bagyendera is a respected sociologist, an author of five highly scholarly books and she’s an activist of global acclaim. Her work has afforded her to travel to 75 countries so far and counting. She sits on the boards of South Africa Oxfam and Global Fund for Community Foundations.

But young Bagyendera had to cut her own road through a rocky mountain to get where she is today.

Soon after settling into her new country, Bagyendera would get her first job in a leather factory as the human resources officer. Her experience at work would soon prove to fall short of her expectations. Young Bagyendera had always thought that a life of equality, wisdom and justice would be her birthright if only she worked hard at school, excelled, got a good job and a good salary. She would soon find out how wrong she had been all along.

“There was extreme abuse of women’s rights in this company. Sexual harassment was taken for granted, our jobs were devalued and the language used to address us was abusive and derogatory,” she recalls.

Reflecting on this state of affairs teleported Bagyendera back home in south western Uganda. Her parents, Everina and Musa Bagyendera, had never mentioned that as a female she should aim lower than her brothers or other boys. She grew up in Karukaata, Nyarushanje, Rukungiri District in a big family of nine. Her parents didn’t let the large number of children deter them from making sure that all of them (no matter the gender) went to what they considered the best secondary schools at the time. The girls were not sent to schools of a lower standard than those that her brothers attended.

She had thus been conditioned to believe that she was at the same footing as the boys. She knew that working hard and excelling would earn her the respect of the world.

“My father was a pastor in the Anglican Church. I observed how subservient and subordinate some of the women parishioners were. They were the pillars of the church, and still are, but were nowhere in the hierarchy of its leadership; as if they were not created in the image of God. I decided that I would not lead such a life,” she says.

So Bagyendera put her foot down. This disrespect and injustice against women would go this far and no further. She had no background in human rights activism or feminism, but she knew she had to do something. Growing up in a pastor’s house, seeing her father fighting for the poor and for social justice in his own way, prepared Bagyendera for the path she would follow all her life.

“My conscious process of transformation was catalysed by reading The Women’s Room by Marilyn French,” Bagyendera says.

The story follows the transformation of a woman, Mira Ward, and her circle of friends, as the women’s movement begins to have an impact on their lives. Throughout, the women characters talk about their relationships with men and children, complete with aggrieved, savage humour.

“I shared the book with my friends and in it, we found our “cave” of enlightenment,” she says.

And just like that, young Bagyendera had started on a journey of a life time. A feminist activist had been born.

She soon joined the Ministry of Women’s Affairs in Zimbabwe as a changed woman. A feminist.

This would prove to be a very empowering experience that exposed her to the daily problems of women, the very same challenges she had sworn to herself to fight. She soon left the ministry and worked with an international non-governmental organisation (NGO). And with UN after that. All this helped further expose her to a wide range of women’s issues.

In 1998, Bagyendera set up her own consultancy firm, Hope Africa. By this time she had already published her first book, Participation of Women in Party Politics in 1995. Her aim was to share whatever she had learnt during her rugged journey through all those organisations.

Bagyendera has written many books tackling issues of women’s rights, organisational development, democracy and so on. Her book, Composing a New Song: Stories of Empowerment from Africa tells the stories of five African NGOs and the processes by which they were able to successfully empower the communities which they serve.

Reviving Democracy: Citizens at the Heart of Governance that she co-authored with Barry Knight and Rajesh Tandon analyses the conditions for a good society and shows how citizens can be put at the centre of the political process.

Strategies for Building an Organisation with a Soul, co-authored with Rudo Chigudu (her niece) provokes and encourages organisations to peel off layers of jargon, dig deeper, remain aware, hold their energy in the centre so as to avoid falling into boredom, routine and organisational erosion.

“I am passionate about creating environments in which employees become solid, grounded and present even when working under difficult circumstances. My choice of my career emerged from observing how organisations can be lifeless and draining yet most people spend most of time there. This tends to break the employees, who then start chewing each other and negative energy spreads all around,” she says.