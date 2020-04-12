Angry remnants storm WhatsApp group to defend Mbonye

Rendition. Empty tins make a lot of noise which will very often make you laugh. Visit this page every Sunday to encounter Empty Tin and his warped ideas.

By Jacobs Seaman Odongo

I had vowed to stay away from anything related to Mbonye but, like Americans and Europeans evacuating from China to flee coronavirus, the remnants caught up with me.

On this WhatsApp group, some guys started talking about Mbonye’s address and pulled tongues about his uncomfortable posture and temerity to claim he sat on a prophecy he received about coronavirus.

Isaac: How can he claim to have sat on a prophecy yet he can’t even sit in a chair without shuffling his bottoms every few seconds?

Pato: Ndugu, be understanding.

Bairo: Mbonye is our earthly father. You can’t talk about him like that. He has God’s favours and no one gets any without passing through him.

Isaac: God’s favour indeed!

Wahome: Did you know that our earthly father is very camera-shy?

Pato: Shy how?

Mbonye-Daughter: With just a wag of his finger, he can make you richer than Mbili Gates.

Isaac: What is ‘Mbili Gates’, Mbonye-Daughter?

Mbonye-Daughter: The richest man in the world. He receives favours from the prophet

Okumu: Maybe the holy spirit is the one typing for this Mbonye-Daughter

Alideki: [Sends pictures of two posh cars at a filling station] See even with lockdown and curfew, the father of the nation is out riding openly and no LDU can dare him.

Manjansi: Alideki, what did you eat to be so gullible and dense? The picture you have sent was not taken in Uganda. I dare you to name what Shell station that is.

Alideki: First, you must believe. Once you believe, you won’t doubt because he is the only one who talks to God directly in this world.

Roy: Most of you are at risk of coronavirus infection because you won’t listen to daddy. He protects us. The burden he takes upon himself was telling during that brief message. That is why he was shifting-shifting. He was tired.

Pato: Wahome, why did you give these chaps the group link?

Wahome: The holy spirit did. The Prophet, our daddy, felt the presence of evil on this group and dispatched the holy spirit to tame it.

For days since Mbonye’s video clip surfaced, I had contemplated writing nothing about him. I just wanted to write a headline, ‘Why we all must bow before Mbonye.’

Then would I leave blank space and at the bottom I say if you haven’t read any words below the headline explaining why Mbonye is important, then assume that the spirit of the prophet hasn’t yet visited you.

That would have been the Emptiest Tin ever, but then you know newspapers sell words.

So I had to lift and use the imaginary chat.