Investor to raze City Hall, Parliament for another mall

By Jacobs Seaman Odongo

Parliament and City Hall have been served with vacation notices by a yet-to-be identified investor, who is claiming ownership of land on which the two landmark national institutions sit.

Documents seen by this writer indicate that the investor intends to construct a staggering Shs67 trillion all-in-one skyscraper on the two-acre land mass.

The tower, a first-of-its-kind on the continent, will house a five-star hotel, shopping mall, theatres and an amusement park.

“My client is especially pleased that an amusement park will serve the wider interest of Ugandans since Didi’s World in Kansanga was turned into a university, leaving only Parliament to put up a semblance of amusement themes over the last seven or so years,” Ms Humour & Parody Advocates, lawyers for the unidentified investor, said in the August 20, fictional vacation notices.

Officials at City Hall on Kimathi Avenue, immediately south-west of the Uganda Parliament Building, were said to be in a meeting over the matter but Deputy Lord Mayor told this writer separately that an official in their physical planning office had bizarrely sanctioned the razing of the historic building that houses KCCA.

“It’s a bit strange but one of our own approved it and now we are preparing to move our most important documents to Makindye Division just in case bailiffs rolled bulldozers here in the dead of the night,” the Deputy Lord Mayor said, but declined to name the physical planning official.

The development comes even before the dust from the razing down of St Peter’s Church in Ndeeba has settled. Ugandans woke up on Tuesday to find the Anglican church of 45 years had been brought down after KCCA approved the nocturnal action that has stoked public anger.

And talking of years, the foundation stone for the Parliamentary Building was laid on December 18, 1956, by the then Governor of Uganda, Sir Andrew Cohen. Construction of the main building commenced in 1958.

On the October 5, 1962, the then prime minister Apollo Milton Obote laid the foundation stone for the Independence Arch, at the entrance to the Parliamentary Building.

Ignoring the Obote role, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, a writer and FDC campaigner in Iganga District, said the fact that an imperialist Cohen started it all confirms that the Parliament Building is just another “colonial relic that should go if Uganda is to end the yoke of British misrule.”

“If a Missionary Shrine in Ndeeba can be brought down in flagrante delicto, despite the crucifix and all that, why shouldn’t a colonial relic like Parliament be?” he asked. “As long as the investor has proof of ownership of that land, he or she should do as they wish with their land.”

Parliament yesterday confirmed receiving the vacation notice, with the spokesperson urging the public to remain calm as they sort the matter with the investor.

“The investor has asked us to shift to National Theatre and run our business from there,” the spokesperson said during a brief imaginary interview with this writer. “It’s rude of the investor, I know, but maybe we deserve to operate from there more than Fun Factory.”

This writer has since learnt that Deputy Speaker on Friday cleared his desk, taking special care to count his bowties that he neatly packed in a leather bag, before leaving.

Flavia Ajoker, of MS Humour & Parody Advocates, said their unnamed client is running against time to start the multi-trillion-shilling investment.

“They [Parliament] are only interested in adding more people into that tiny colonial relic but I’ve got all the legal documents to enforce the demolition of the two structures,” Ajoker said. “We’re just waiting for police to send in officers to hang around as the bulldozers roll.”