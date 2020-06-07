Kiyaga is consumed by a passion to serve Ugandans in the UK

By Tony Mushoborozi

The thing about Ugandans in the diaspora is that they are very busy people. To be fair, sometimes it feels like the version of the word ‘busy’ they use out there is very different from the one we use back home.

Picture a Resident District Commissioner in these coronavirus times, running the security apparatus of a district (read political terrorism) while at the same time receiving hundreds of phone calls daily from sick people across the district seeking permission to go to hospital and you are only beginning to scratch the surface.

Enock Mayanja Kiyaga is a professional journalist. He lives and works in Manchester, UK. You might remember him from Radio One and WBS TV (now defunct) as a news anchor in the 2000s.

He went to the UK in 2007 to attend postgraduate studies in Political Communications at Cardiff School of Journalism, Media and Cultural Studies.

Upon completion of the master’s degree in 2011, he found employment with the Labour Party’s Media team until recently when he ventured into self-employment.

It goes without saying that Kiyaga is a very busy man. The diaspora kind of busy. Where sleeping for more than four hours a night is frowned upon. Where spare time to do volunteer work of any kind is simply out of question. To people like Kiyaga and his friends in diaspora, time is actually money. Lots of it. You snooze you lose. You could die. No one goes for kyeeyo and spends precious hours on volunteer work. No one, except for someone like Kiyaga.

Buganda Kingdom work

Kiyaga does a lot of volunteer work for Buganda Kingdom in the UK. He serves as the deputy to the Kabaka’s representative in the UK and Republic of Ireland. He has been a Mukungu (official) since February 2015. He’s in charge of the Manchester area.

Together with his team of 12, Kiyaga’s main duty is to mobilise and bring together Kabaka’s subjects. Preserving and promoting the heritage and culture of the Baganda in the diaspora is the goal.

This work takes a considerably big chunk of Kiyaga’s time by his admission, but to him, it’s an honour. Because he has always loved to serve others. It’s his passion. It’s the thing that makes him feel alive. It’s the fuel that warms his heart in the rainy Manchester mornings. And yet that’s not the only volunteer work he does.

Luganda service church

Kiyaga is a firm advocate of making an impact from one’s area of locality. Five years ago, Kiyaga spearheaded the founding of a Luganda service church (Anglican) in Manchester.

The initiative brings together all Luganda-speaking followers of Jesus Christ as well as other members of the community on a regular basis. The congregation shares a traditional Ugandan meal after the service, helping them to reminisce about home and build stronger bridges. Talk about a full package of spiritual nourishment. All this is the brainchild of Kiyaga.

“I believe I was brought up to serve humanity and make a difference in the lives of others. I have always aspired to do that,” Kiyaga says.

While other wet-nosed boys and girls (you and I) professed with a far-away look in their eyes that they wanted to be a pilot or a doctor, young Kiyaga knew that he wanted to help others. As a child of a clergyman, he got exposed to the human condition in ways that other children couldn’t. At least he believes it helped fan his flaming love for people.

A love for people

“As a child, my father, the Rev Livingstone Nsubuga Ssalongo, was serving as a parish priest for Kitegomba Church of Uganda in Nangabo, Wakiso District. He was later to serve in other different parishes that included Kira, Gayaza, Bunamwaya, Nansana, Mpererwe and Namirembe Diocesan offices.

This gave me a unique experience of growing up in different areas and knowing quite a number of people in each of those parishes. It introduced me to voluntarism and serving God at a very early age,” he says.

By the time Kiyaga finished primary and secondary schooling, he knew he wanted to train as a journalist. For him, this would afford a chance to interact with people and give him a chance to find ways to serve them.

The love for journalism was sparked by his father in the most unlikely manner.

His father would task the young Kiyaga, an only boy among five girls, to give comprehensive reports of the church service on the Sundays when he was away visiting other sub-parishes under his charge. Maybe his father was trying to plant a clergy seed in his boy.

“I had to watch and listen to everything with an analytical mind, or else I’d be in trouble when my father returned,” he says. “I have since realised that this was a blessing as I find the same skills, experience and zeal, handy in my different responsibilities today.

My training as a journalist boosts my aspirations to serve others. Communicating important things in a way that people understand comes naturally to me.”

Advice to diaspora aspirants

And on that note, Kiyaga has some important message to those aspiring to work in the diaspora. He says, “It is important to know from the beginning whether you want a short or long stay because this determines the basis of your actions and strategy when you arrive.

You need to do a lot of continuous professional development because those are the kinds of migrants that are most welcome today. This is already evident by the Home Office changes in the visa system here in the UK.”

Kiyaga adds that while in Uganda one may need a lot of “technical know who” to get a job, in the UK. The more work experience and skills, the more chances of getting a job of one’s desire. Work experience in most cases is more valued than academic qualifications.

“Another thing to note is the fact that sophisticated technology is replacing people in many businesses including health and hospitality. We have seen the use of robots, online services replacing many personal assistants, CCTVs replacing security guards, etc.,” he says.

Kiyaga went to the UK to study. His intention was to complete his postgraduate studies and return to Uganda. He had a good job as news editor at Radio One. But as fate would have it, Kiyaga’s firstborn Ezra, would be born in 2008. And as it turned out, he was a special needs child.