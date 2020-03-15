Kyokwijuka: The hustler with hands on 5 business units

By Charlotte Ninsiima

The term hustler says it all about him. Through and after university, Alexander Kyokwijuka has been a salesman, entrepreneur, lecturer and business consultant. A teacher by profession, 30-year-old Kyokwijuka runs five organisations.

“I am proud to be an ‘expert hustler’ because it has helped me grow up, appreciate the world and life. It helps one open up, reveal the actual person and the world to them,” he says.

Kyokwijuka is the founder of Bulky Media, HTB Holdings, Brookings Institute, Youth Aid Africa, UKAS Construction and Consulting Limited.

He also does emceeing at events, is a farmer and has written a book, How to Start a Business in 10 days. The father of four also teaches at Management Training and Advisory Centre (MTAC).

“Many times people ask how I am able to do so many things given my age and skill level. The secret is being able to multitask, and also empowering teams so that you are able to work through the teams. It is amazing how much you can be able to accomplish once you are able to build, motivate and encourage teams to work with you,” Kyokwijuka says.

Role model

He says he looks up to former US president Barack Obama because of his humble upbringing.

“He struggled his way to the most powerful office in the world. He is the true definition and example of hope, courage, confidence, and resilience and above all, a journey of life that goes against all odds.”

Achievements

At the Africa Youth Awards 2017, Kyokwijuka was recognised as one of the 100 most influential young leaders in Africa.

He thinks he has created an example to young people and wants to be among the people that groom a generation that dreams, takes on opportunities and make something out of them. Kyokwijuka wants to own a business empire. He wants to open up many other enterprises, expand the ones he owns and create more opportunities for young people.

At a later stage, he hopes to join elective politics and represent his constituency in Parliament.

“Probably at the later stage, I can run for presidency in the country. I would want to grow much more in influence so that at 50 years, I have guided, influenced, helped to others grow.”

Kyokwijuka advises young people not to wait until they are old to start up a business.

“The side hustle [business] is never supposed to be smooth, but live by the goals set to see it grow. If opportunities were on the roadside; life would be easy, but they are around us,” he says.

“We are supposed to make an effort to get them and outcompete others. One does not have to wait to reach 50 years to do great things.”

A husband, Kyokwijuka treasures spending quality time with his family and wants to nurture his boys into phenomenal human beings.