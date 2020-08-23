By ISAAC MUFUMBA

On Thursday delegates of the ruling National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) delegates’ conference went to the polls to vote for a national vice chairperson, 2nd national vice chairperson (female) and the six regional vice chairpersons.

The races for regional vice chairpersons for eastern Uganda saw Mr Sanjay Tanna faced off with Capt Mike Mukula, and the race for the post of vice chairperson for northern Uganda where the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah took on Mr Sam Engola.

The fight for 2nd national vice chairperson (female) pitted the minister of State for Lands, Ms Persis Namuganza, against Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga. This was the steamiest of them all.

Some of the most disturbing aspects of the campaigns ahead of Thursday’s poll were the apparent double standards exhibited by members of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) and accusations and counter accusations that the candidates and their agents traded in the run up to the polls.

Double standards

During a CEC meeting held from August 11 to August 12, it was resolved that Mr Moses Kigongo goes unopposed for the position of first national vice chairperson of the NRM. Sources that attended that particular meeting at State House told Sunday Monitor that the decision was reached after Mr Museveni made a submission that lasted more than two hours in which he lavished praise on Mr Kigongo, who he said had exhibited remarkable levels of “dedication and integrity” since he first assumed the office of vice chairperson of the National Resistance Council (NRC).

The meeting concluded by assigning Mr Museveni the task of talking Mr Kigongo’s opponents, Capt Francis Babu, and businessman Hakeem Asiimwe Lukunge, out of the race.

Former minister without Portfolio, Mr Abdul Nadduli, was convinced out of the race for the post of vice chairperson central region.

Whereas Mr Kigongo was shielded, Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza, and Ms Kadaga were not accorded similar treatment. Why?

Trouble within

During the meeting, Mr Museveni, fearing that if the election went to the wire it would cause serious divisions in Busoga sub-region, had suggested that that CEC prevails over Ms Namuganza to bow out of the race and let Kadaga go unopposed.

However, whereas members of CEC had requested Mr Museveni to talk to Capt Babu and Mr Lukenge out of the race, it was suggested that Ms Kadaga sit on a roundtable with Ms Namuganza.

There has been no love lost between the two women since October 2015 when Ms Namuganza lost the NRM primaries in Bukono County to Mr Michael Saire. She contested as an independent candidate and won, but still believes that she would have been the NRM flagbearer if Ms Kadaga had not backed Mr Saire in the race.

“The Right Honourable Rebecca Kadaga never supported my candidature. Indeed, it was widely perceived by the electorate that my main challenger was a front of Kadaga,” she told MPs in March 2018.

Then following the death of the chief of Bukono, Christopher Mutyaba in 2014, two children, Godfrey Mutyaba and Emmanuel Kalyoowa, got embroiled in a bitter succession struggle, which ended in February 2018 with Godfrey Mutyaba’s enthronement as the Chief of Bukono during a function presided over Ms Kadaga.

Ms Namuganza, who members of the Mutyaba family disinherited, had been on the side of Emmanuel Kalyoowa. Ms Kadaga’s involvement in what she deemed to be a family matter rattled her.

At the same time, Ms Namuganza is opposed to Kyabazinga William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope, who is seen as Ms Kadaga’s protégé. Ms Namuganza supports the Kyabazinga’s rival, Chief Edward Columbus Wambuzi.

It, therefore, follows that it was only for purposes of mischief that someone would propose that the two protagonists sit to iron out their differences. Sources within CEC told Sunday Monitor that NRM secretary general Justine Kasule Lumumba said it could not happen.

“She cannot sit with Ms Namuganza on the same table,” Ms Kasule Lumumba reportedly told the meeting.

Betrayal?

Matters are said to have been exacerbated by Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa, who reportedly accused Ms Kadaga of betrayal, saying she hobnobs with the Opposition and filibusters some of the NRM’s loyal proposals.

A few days ago a voice clip in which Ms Nankabirwa was reportedly captured calling on delegates to vote out Ms Kadaga went viral. The clip repeated, albeit subtly, accusations of betrayal.

“It is me, Ruth Nankabirwa who knows what I go through in Parliament. We need people who will fight for our party, not those who betray it by working with the Opposition. You see things that Ms Rebecca Kadaga does in Parliament on TV. Let us bring in Namuganza to help us and President Museveni,” the clip says in part.

“I am supporting Namuganza and very many people are supporting Namuganza because this is a statement. We cannot entertain betrayers and those who want to use the party.”

Little wonder that Ms Namuganza towed the same line when she made her closing remarks at the NRM headquarters on Wednesday.

“When you are in Parliament you need to remain loyal to the party and its policies… in order for her to serve in that position (Speaker of Parliament), it was agreed upon by the party’s chairperson, CEC and NRM caucus in Parliament. Without the NRM she would not have been the speaker. I was (therefore) shocked when the same Speaker presided over the illegal passing of a motion of displeasure,” Ms Namuganza said.

Following Ms Nankabirwa’s remarks during the CEC meeting, Ms Kadaga reportedly requested for a one-on-one with Mr Museveni. A few minutes later, Mr Museveni returned to the meeting room with Ms Kadaga in tow, to announce that Ms Kadaga had made a decision to take on Ms Namuganza and the other two opponents, Ms Kyanzike Kinobe and Ms Jane Frances Amongin. The other two later bowed out of the race.

Has she betrayed the NRM?

Mr Wandera Ogalo, who represented Bukhooli South in the Constituent Assembly (CA), which made the 1995 Constitution and was lead counsel representing petitioners in the age limit case, says the accusations come as a shock.

“This partisan thing on which they are attacking Kadaga is wrong. Political parties ought to understand that when they send MPs to Parliament they represent all the people in their home constituencies and the nation. When an FDC MP from Rukungiri stands up to debate, the Speaker says that MP is representing the people of Rukungiri. When the MP speaks, he also does not say that FDC’s position is this or that. MPs are national leaders, so this partisan thing on which they are attacking Kadaga is wrong,” Mr Ogalo says.

The jury is not still out on Ms Kadaga’s performance as Speaker of Parliament, but this is the first time that her record has come into question. Has she been a bad Speaker? Mr Ogalo says Ms Kadaga has been “a very good speaker”.

“You may belong to a political party, but the Office of the Speaker is about impartiality, fairness, logic and tolerance. To the extent that she has been impartial, fair, logical and tolerant, she has been a very good speaker,” Mr Ogalo says.

Mr Ogalo points out her handling in May 2013 of the matter of the NRM rebel MPs, Mr Theodore Ssekikubo (Lwemiyaga), Mr Muhammed Nsereko (Kampala Central), Mr Wilfred Niwagaba (Ndorwa East) and Mr Barnabas Tinkasiimire (Buyaga West).

Ms Kadaga declined to bow to press from the NRM, which wanted them out of Parliament. Whereas the Constitutional Court had agreed with the NRM, the ruling was overturned by the Supreme Court. That, according to Ogalo, was testimony that Kadaga stands for truth and fairness.

Targeting Kadaga?

Some people think that Namuganza’s candidature against Kadaga and Ms Nankabirwa’s attacks on Kadaga have been part of a grand plan to either to trim Ms Kadaga’s powers or weaken her so much that she ceases to be a factor in the politics of Uganda after the 2021 polls.

Those who belong to that school of thought argue that Mr Museveni and his handlers use either an election cycle or the period ahead of any major political development to bring down those who are dimmed threats to his plans and ambitions.

Mr Museveni’s first vice president, Dr Samson Kisekka, was sacked in 1994 ahead of the Constitution making process. Dr Kisseka’s successor, Dr Speciosa Wandira Kazibwe, tendered in her “resignation” in 1997 at a time when Mr Museveni was busy redirecting matters in the NRM.

In 2003 deputy prime minister Eriya Kategaya, Bidandi Ssali, Miria Matembe and Sarah Kiyingi were sacked after they opposed Mr Museveni’s plans to tweak the Constitution and scrap term limits. The sacking of vice president Gilbert Bukenya and the ejection of prime minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi followed in the same pattern. Would it now appear that Kadaga is next in line?

Test to NRM?

The fear now is what ramifications the CEC elections will have on the future of the NRM. Can the centre hold anymore after this election that has seen Ms Nankabirwa, Ms Lumumba and Ms Namuganza openly throw barbs at Ms Kadaga?

The deputy secretary general of the NRM, Mr Richard Todwong, downplays the extent of the damage caused by the election.

“A political organisation is not like an NGO. If a political organisation exists and doesn’t go through challenges such as those then it is deceptive. An organisation must go through such challenges if it is to grow,” Mr Todwong says.

Mr Crispin Kaheru, the former coordinator of the Citizen’s Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU), says the NRM now has the task of ensuring the differences do not result in a split in the ranks of the party.

“In the short term, of course, some key party members will come out of this bitter. This could probably mark the beginning of real fractures, a split or even break-away splinter groups if healing processes are not prioritised,” Mr Kaheru says.

He, however, argues that the splintering may, however be more of a generational factor. One of Ms Namuganza’s campaign arguments has been that the older leaders in the party must give way for younger people to take charge.

“The depth with which the party engages in an honest intergenerational conversation will largely determine the direction of the party in the medium and long run. Inevitably, if the party has got to survive the tumultuous times, then it will have to invest in mechanisms through which the young and old members of the party feel welcome to freely participate in party matters at different levels,” Mr Kaheru adds.

Mr Todwong argues that the party has gone through challenges before and that it will emerge stronger from the turbulence of the last weeks too.

