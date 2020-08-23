Plot to force Besigye’s name on the ballot leaks

By Jacobs Seaman Odongo

The man cringed and winced repeatedly. He looked at the telephone receiver like it had the answer to his bewilderment. Then, slowly, he placed it back on the cradle.

“What happened?” a woman in the room asked.

“What did Mzee say?” another inquired.

“Say something, boss. We’re more anxious than a pregnant woman past her due date,” a man with hoarse voice pleaded.

Finally, the boss looked up. He adjusted his jacket and cleared his throat. “He’s furious. In fact, furious is an understatement. Let’s wait for a written communication that should spell our next course of action.”

“I can understand,” a woman said. “Kyagulanyi is younger than his own son. It’s embarrassing that this Bobi Wine fellow could be the main challenger.”

Officials at Plot 10 Kyaddondo had moments earlier been following the events at Najjanankumbi where Dr Kizza Besigye was to address his FDC party members.

The four-time presidential candidate had made it clear he would not be challenging Museveni in 2021.

During Besigye’s address, they had received a call that ended with the telephone receiver at the other end banged so hard that the guy at Kyadondo Road cringed.

Now, explaining, he said Mzee had demanded to know why Mbonye had not prophesied of Besigye not standing in 2021 so an alternative would be found.

“Mzee also demanded to know why security did not stop Besigye from accessing Najja. You all know that stopping Besigye would have ensured continuity of the uncertainty on whether he would stand or not. I told Mzee that LDUs work at night yet Besigye moved during day,” the boss.

“To make matters worse, Afande Omalla has been long gone and this one, Agero, is cooling off behind bars after the Ndeeba church demolition.”

At this point, a voice at the back suggested that there were still two Bush War comrades in the picture and that they could be used to portray angry and disgruntled men seeking personal scores against the incumbent.

But another shot this suggestion down fast. He said neither Muntu nor Tumukunde had a Winnie story with them that could be used to portray vendetta.

“Honestly, even Otunnu’s bitenge garbs would attract more attention than this Muntu fella,” he said.

A woman protested that the man who had just spoken was being unfair to the two generals and Bush War historicals. She was ignored.

Someone instead suggested picking forms on behalf of Besigye, saying only the retired colonel would give Mzee’s continued relevance.

“He would definitely sue,” he said.

“No, Besigye does not sue,” another offered.

“Even if he sued, he would be paid the damages. Let’s do it.”

“So who will pick the nomination form and how do we forge all the signatures?”

“You guys ask too many questions. What matters is having Besigye on the ballot by all means. We can pick nomination forms and return it on his behalf. We can even print some posters for him and pin them around. Mwenda will write a detailed and definitely most believable account of how Besigye secretly went about picking the nomination form.”

“Makes sense. Like he had no option but to go to the bush, this time we can entangle him into appearing on the ballot.”

