Who will replace Byabashaija at the helm of Prisons?

By Derrick Wandera

A fortnight ago, the commissioner general of Uganda Prisons Service (UPS), Dr Johnson Byabashaija, and his deputy James Mwanje, appeared before the Parliamentary Appointments Committee chaired by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and were rejected on grounds that they are above the mandatory age for someone to hold public office.

Dr Byabashaija, 62, has served in the Uganda Prisons as commissioner general for more than 15 years and his contract will be running out on May 5. The minister of Internal Affairs will be expected to appoint a new commissioner general in acting capacity.

A source who preferred to speak on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media about this matter told this publication that the positions are likely to be appointed from the six directors whose names will be sent to President Museveni for approval.

“Dr Byabashaija will be expected to leave office two weeks from now (May 5). After that, there are six directors that are being looked at for these jobs,” the source said.

When Sunday Monitor contacted Dr Byabashaija for comment, he said he would give a comment at the right time.

“I cannot talk to the media right now because we are in lockdown. I will only comment when the situation in the country normalises,” he said last week.

So who are the people who could replace Dr Byabashaija at the helm of UPS?

Mr Moses Katungye, director of administration

He is 61 years old and joined Prisons in 1987 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Prison. Mr Katungye holds a bachelor’s of Science Degree in Education, majoring in Biology, and was a secondary school teacher before joining UPS.

Mr Katungye has previously worked as deputy officer-in-charge Kitalya Prison Farm, and was later appointed regional prisons commander western – Fort Portal. He was subsequently appointed commandant of the Prisons Training School and Staff College. He was later transferred to the prisons headquarters as a commissioner for administration and later appointed director of administration in 2009, a position he holds to date.

Mr David Sekabembe Nsalasatta, director of production and engineering

Mr Nsalasatta is 60 years old and also joined Uganda Prison Service in 1987. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work and Social Administration from Makerere University, having graduated in 1983. He holds a Master’s degree in Counselling from the same university.

From 1989 to 2001, he worked at Luzira Upper Prison in various capacities, including deputy officer-in-charge and later as officer-in-charge.

In 2001, he was posted to the prisons headquarters to be the in charge of the junior staff.

From 2003 to 2004, he worked briefly as assistant commissioner for training and operations. From 2004 to 2007, he served as assistant commissioner - administration and was later seconded to the United Nations Mission in Sudan as a corrections advisor from 2007 to 2009.

Upon his return from international duty, Mr Nsalasatta was appointed commissioner for farms and later appointed director of production and engineering, a position he holds to date. In 2017, he chaired a committee that reviewed the prisons standing orders and rules.

Advertisement

Mr Samuel Akena, director of correctional services



He is 58 years old and joined the Uganda Prisons Service in 1987 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Prisons. He holds a bachelor’s degree of Science in Zoology, Botany and Geography from Makerere University.

He obtained a postgraduate diploma in Public Administration from Uganda Management Institute in 1996, and has previously worked at Murchison Bay Prison, Kampala.

He served as deputy officer-in-charge of the Tororo prisons farm and officer-in-charge of Amita prisons farm in Gulu. He was later posted to Isimba prison as officer-in-charge of the farm there. He was later transferred to the prisons headquarters as the officer-in-charge of training and operations. In 2011, Mr Akena was promoted to the rank of commissioner in charge of support services. In 2016, he was promoted and appointed director of correctional services, a position he holds to date.

He currently chairs the finance committee of Uganda Prisons.

Mr Moses Kakungulu Wagabaza, director of cooperation and corporate affairs



He is 58 years old and joined the Uganda Prisons Service in 1987 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Prisons. He holds a postgraduate diploma in Human Rights from the Institute of Social Studies, The Hague, Netherlands, a master’s degree in Public Administration and Management from Makerere University and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Social Administration.

He has previously served as officer in-charge at a number of prisons, including Bushenyi, Mutukula prison farm, Isimba prison farm and Jinja remand prison. He also worked as assistant commissioner for training and operations, regional prisons commander for western - Fort Portal and eastern -Mbale.

He also served as a correctional advisor on training in the United Nations Mission in Sudan. He was later appointed commissioner for special duties and subsequently appointed director of cooperation and corporate affairs, a position he holds to date.

Mr Wagabaza is the head of the technical working group that is currently developing the National Correctional Policy. He also heads of a team that is currently working on the African Correctional Academy to be hosted by Namibia, and also heads the planning committee of the African Correctional Association.

Mr Wagabaza is also the chairperson of the Maroons Football Club, which plays in the national super league. He was head of the team that reviewed the old Prisons Act, 1964, that was replaced by the current Prisons Act, 2006.

He also headed the team that restructured the Uganda Prisons which was approved by Cabinet in 2017. He has chaired many committees on national, regional and international duties.

Mr David Asiimwe Ahimbisibwe, director of human resource



He is 58 years old and joined the Uganda Prisons Service in 1988. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Social Administration and Sociology. He has previously worked as chief political commissar of the Prisons Service, as officer-in-charge of Katojo prison and later regional prisons commander - western.

Between 2007 and 2009, Mr Ahimbisibwe worked at the United Nations Mission in Sudan as a corrections advisor. Upon return in 2009, he was appointed assistant commissioner and later commissioner for training and operations.

From 2017 to date, Ahimbisibwe has been serving as director of human resource. He was a member of the committee that revised the Prisons standing orders and rules.