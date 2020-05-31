Working too hard to prove to his parent that he was wrong

By Charlotte Ninsiima

Tony Mathias Lumu is a simple, down-to-earth man who prides in working hard. His drive was ignited after one of his parents said he was born a mistake and had to set pace for himself to make it in life. This sank hard and made him embark on a journey of hard work. Intelligent, as witnessed in his academic documents, Lumu always topped his class from elementary school.

“I used to top my class not until a Kenyan pupil joined in Primary Three. I changed to another school, but he still followed me there because he said I was his motivation to study hard,” Lumu says.

His colleagues think of him as exceptional due to his passion to succeed.

The 24-year-old is the first born in a family of four children was in Kasangati, Wakiso District, to Tony and Joseline Lumu.

He went to Holy Family Junior School, Praise Integrated Senior Secondary School, and Aga Khan International Baccalaureate.

Lumu later pursued a diploma in Telecommunications Engineering from at Aptech Computer Education, did a certificate in Computer Science at Makerere University and got a bachelor degree in Telecommunications Engineering at Uganda Christian University.

He is currently pursuing a master in Telecommunications Engineering at Makerere University and hopes to one day have a PhD in Telecommunications Engineering.

Venturing into business

“I started the journey at a tender age of seven. I used to sell anything, for example, pancakes. Or buy something cheaply at the shop and thereafter sell it for a profit to friends. I loved the returns that came after the transaction,” Lumu says.

“Since then, I freelance for several organisations in anything that I envision could bring in money, such as offering advisory services in Girl Power Foundation. I do brokerage for land and cars. I am currently focusing on events management because it will make me rich due to the endless celebrations from functions such as introductions, weddings, showers, baptism, birthdays and graduations,” Lumu adds.

Lumu also does online marketing for goods and services such as editing research papers for students.

He says he has provided consultancy services to organisations such as Joint Energy and Environmental Projects (JEEPs) and Forum for Health, Education and Development in Africa (FHEDA).

“I have worked for non-governmental organisations (NGOs), which was my biggest dream. While growing up, I always thought NGOs were operated by White people. It’s much later that I realised that most of them were actually run by Ugandans,” Lumu says.

Challenges

Some of the hurdles Lumu has encountered, he says, include selling items.

“I am a marketer, but trying to convince someone to buy something that they don’t find of use at the time is hard. For instance, trying to convince someone to buy a plot of land, that isn’t yours in the first place, is also difficult. I have also learnt that earning people’s trust takes time,” he says.

Achievements

Lumu says from brokerage he has managed to buy three acres of land in Gayaza, on which land he has started tree planting. He says he has also bought himself a motorbike besides paying his tuition at university and taking care of himself.

“I keep one thing in mind, when someone is down, there is only one way to go and that is up. Therefore, I try to be the best at what I do in a convenient way,” Lumu says.

Future plans

Lumu dreams of being among the richest Ugandans. “I will be rich because I love making money through hard work. I love setting up businesses because money is in Uganda,” he says.

“I plan to venture into real estate because most rich people get money through real estate. [US president] Donald Trump owns many buildings in New York City.”