A Mour-Pep war of pride

By DARREN ALLAN KYEYUNE

LONDON-Tottenham Hotspur head into today’s clash with Manchester City looking to boost their hopes of ending the season in the top four of the Premier League table.

Having ended a four-match winless streak with victory over Norwich City, Spurs now sit in sixth position, six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Manchester City travel to north London to face Tottenham Hotspur with the last encounter seeing the teams evenly matched and repeat of a draw on the cards. Pep Guardiola’s side are still chasing runaway leaders Liverpool despite the gross 19-point gap but are also still looking over their shoulder at third-placed Leicester City, who are three points behind.

Spurs under Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho are six points below fourth-placed Chelsea and three points against the reigning champions would go a long way in increasing their top-four credentials.

This is another Mourinho - Guardiola meet with the record between the two managers who have 53 trophies between at 5-6-11 in favour of the Spaniard.

Tottenham are without long-term absentee Harry Kane. Lucas Moura is expected to fill in again and Son Heung-min will want to continue his goal scoring form after netting in his last two appearances.

Advertisement

Ben Davies is still out so Ryan Sessegnon is likely to deputise at left-back, while Moussa Sissoko is also unavailable.

Aymeric Laporte is the player Guardiola will be desperate to get back in his team.

Joao Cancelo was also injured last weekend and will not be available for the trip to Spurs. Otherwise, Guardiola has a full squad to choose from.



Liverpool vs. Southampton

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Divock Origi will be fit for Liverpool’s encounter with Southampton at Anfield.

The Belgian started Wednesday’s visit to West Ham in the absence of Sadio Mane, and won the penalty that set the Reds on their way to a 2-0 win.

However, he was forced off with 20 minutes remaining after signalling to the bench that he was in some discomfort. Klopp was optimistic about the striker’s prognosis at full-time, though, revealing that cramp was the reason behind his failure to complete the game.

“Always when a player has to come off it’s a concern, especially when you play again three days later,” he told reporters. “But he told me it was cramps and let’s hope that it is like this and then he should be ready again.”

Liverpool has hit the 70-point mark already and the side is unbeaten in 41 league games.