Afcon 78: When coach Okee’s ‘tourists’ shook the continent

By ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI

The year 1978 is so far Uganda’s best in football terms. It is when the Cranes, despite reaching Ghana as minnows, came within touching distance of the Africa Cup of Nations trophy, the most prestigious continental gong.

Goalkeeper Paul Ssali was the hero in the qualifiers against Ethiopia, saving crucial penalties in both legs before Uganda advanced 2-1 on aggregate. Edward Ssemwanga and

Jimmy Kirunda scored for Uganda in the second leg at Nakivubo.

Ssali, like his teammates, relives the Cinderella run with a pinch of regret. It is 42 years later, but none of them has forgotten Ghana’s alleged ‘dirty’ games.

Before the trip to Ghana Cranes camped at Hotel Equatorial on Kyaggwe Road, and trained at Nakivubo Stadium for only two weeks. The preparations were not close to ideal for such a big assignment but the political unrest was escalating.

By then, Uganda had no professionals playing abroad, and Coach Peter Okee didn’t have much headache selecting his team because the majority came from KCCA and had

played together for some time.

“That was our number one strength,” says Ssali, then Simba.

Uganda’s delegation was led by then Fufa boss Capt Muhammad Sseruwagi, team manager Jaberi Bidandi Ssali, Gerald Ssendawula, and Capt Abdalla Nasur, the governor of then central province.

Unlike today, the National Council of Sports was responsible for everything national team.

‘Tourists’ in Kumasi “There was talk that ‘the tournament has six competitors, and two tourists – Uganda and Upper Volta (now Burkina Faso),” Ssali recalls.

Maybe Burkina Faso deserved the ugly tag because they had entered the tournament after Caf disqualified Ivory Coast and Mali. Then they lost all their three Group A games, with only two goals to their name in a 4-2 loss to Nigeria.

Uganda, too, had a monkey to get off their back: They had never won a single Afcon game in their four appearances. But this time Peter Okee’s team had other ideas. And by the end of the tournament, they had won three games, scored nine goals, one more than they had managed in four editions , and nearly brought the trophy home.

First, talisman Phillip Omondi, Sserwanga and Godfrey Kisitu struck as Uganda beat Congo-Brazzaville 3-1. The 1972 champions had arrived in Ghana fresh from winning the 1978 All-Africa Games.

“When we lost 3-1 to Tunisia, many thought defeating Congo was a oneoff, but we showed intent in the next two games,” Ssali says.

Or perhaps, falling to the Arabs was an accident.

The 3-0 thrashing of Morocco in the last group match, and the 2-1 win over Nigeria in the semifinals, were Uganda’s best displays.

“We were minnows but we had the spirit of giants. When we beat Morocco, they rioted and police had to escort them to the airport. They just couldn’t believe it.”

Kisitu, Moses Nsereko and Omondi put the Cranes in a comfortable 3-0 lead against The Atlas Lions in just 36 minutes. And for the rest of the match, Ssali’s antics ensured the favourites did not stain Uganda’s first clean sheet.

“I made some unbelievable saves,” he recalls with pride.

Against Nigeria, Uganda’s penalty specialist Abbey Nasur converted from the spot in just 11 minutes.

“Their goalkeeper [Emmanuel] Okala was very tall [6ft4] and when he spread his giant frame in goal, we didn’t see where Nasur would slot the ball into the net,” Ssali recalls.

“But he did.”

Martin Eyo levelled matters for the Super Eagles in 54th but four minutes later, Omondi restored the lead.

“Nigeria nearly equalised a second time with a ferocious shot. Everyone looked around wondering where the ball was. Neither out nor in the net. Then I rose from the turf with it firmly in my hands. Surprise!” When Algerian referee Abdelkader Aouissi blew the final whistle in Kumasi, Uganda triumphed but it was the Ghanaians, who had just defeated Tunisia 1-0 in the other semifinal in Accra, who jubilated more. They feared facing Nigeria.

Ssali says the tournament’s opening match between Tunisia and Morocco is the best he has ever seen.

“Both teams played a sleek passing game you would mistake it for PlayStation in the current generation. Even the commentator screamed ‘This is football at its best.’”

He adds: “One of our players begged to be left out of our game against Tunisia.”

Ghana’s foul play After shaking off the underdog tag, Uganda lost the all-important final 2-0 against Ghana. But Ssali attributes it to foul play: Uganda’s last game in Kumasi was against Nigeria on Tuesday, March 14. They were supposed to fly 30 minutes to Accra.

Instead, they endured a five-hour 249-km drive on match day.

“We were put in rooms with no water or power. The food was bad and we were forced to go through a corridor spread with chemicals. It was difficult to shake off the psychological blow.”

Nasur, Tom Lwanga, and others tell a similar ordeal.

