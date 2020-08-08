Can Lampard avoid Bayern humiliation?

By AFP

Londoners in Germany. Bayern Munich hold a commanding 3-0 lead over Chelsea in their Uefa Champions League last-16 tie and the Blues will be wary of recent humiliation of fellow Londoners Arsenal and Tottenham at the feet of the Bavarians.

Read the headline a second time. And now this; Chelsea need another Didier Drogba miracle at Allianz Arena.

Frank Lampard faces tough questions of his managerial credentials when his Blues attempt to overturn a 3-0 first leg loss in Germany tonight.

While the Chelsea hero has won over fans having guided Chelsea to a fourth place finish in his first season in charge, defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup last week and a Bayern Munich riot could see questions rising.

Bayern have lost only one of their 25 Uefa ties in which they won the first leg away. They also steamrollered Tottenham Hotspur 10-3 over two games in the groups, and Arsenal 10-2 in the 2016/17 last 16.

Like the two London clubs before them, doubts will be cast on Lampard if they fell the Arsenal and Spurs way, as critics might wonder if the fourth place was not merely down to the two north London clubs failing to hit the grounds this season.

Lampard will have to do without hamstrung captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic, as well as Pedro, whose career at Chelsea ended on a stretcher last weekend, and possibly N’Golo Kante.

‘Revenge’

It has been eight years since the 2012 Champions League final, yet there is still a sense of revenge for Bayern and their fans. If it weren’t for Chelsea and Didier Drogba, the Bavarians would have six European titles to their name instead of ‘just’ five.

To worsen it, Chelsea’s shootout win – their only Champions League title – came at the Allianz Arena in the so-called ‘Finale dahoam’ as Bayern missed out on becoming the first team to win the trophy at home.

The Bavarians feel the wound is still raw, especially with Allianz Arena picked to host the final again in 2022.

Chelsea will hope that the Bavarians are more rusty than rested after a month of break but this is Robert Lewandoswki’s season. The prolific Pole has plundered a record 34 goals to win his fifth ‘Torjägerkanone’.

Meanwhile, Leo Messi will lead his Blaugrana team mates in ‘Operation Rescue the Season’ after their capitulation in La Liga title battle.