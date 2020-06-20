Can Toffees stop his grinning?

Merseyside derby. Jurgen Klopp’s league leaders Liverpool stroll across Stanley Park to Goodison Park where arch rivals Everton will be waiting in ambush to try and keep the Reds’ champagne on ice for at least a few more days.

By AGENCIES

Liverpool will be at full strength when they return to Premier League action in Sunday’s Merseyside derby, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The Reds will resume their 2019-20 campaign when they take on Everton at an empty Goodison Park this weekend.

Klopp’s men can move to within just three points of domestic glory if they secure all three points against the Toffees, as they currently sit 22 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

Liverpool were relentless in their pursuit of a first league title in 30 years before the coronavirus pandemic stopped play in March, picking up 27 wins from their opening 29 fixtures.

They will be expected to maintain those high standards in their final nine games, and Klopp has revealed that he has no injury concerns ahead of the short trip across Merseyside.

Pressed on how quickly his squad got back up to speed after over two months away from the training pitch, the Liverpool boss told the club’s official website: “We had the

normal things, I would say, after a long break, but I am not sure it has anything to do with that.