Cancelling season unfair and panicky

By ALLAN SSEKAMATTE

The Dutch FA opened a Pandora’s Box when they annulled results of the Eredivisie season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

KNVB’s hands are obviously tied by a Netherlands government directive that banned sporting activities until September.

While their prerogative not to risk lives for the sake of sport is welcome, more patience to study whether the coronavirus pandemic curve levels out during the months of May, June and July could have opened up options for the football season to come to a universally acceptable sporting conclusion.

The ban on sporting activities till September is a panic decision which produced the knock on effect on France, which announced an identical directive earlier this week. In Holland’s case, even a one-match play-off can and should determine the title destiny, as Eredivisie joint leaders Ajax Amsterdam and AZ Alkmaar are the only teams with a realistic chance of winning the 2019/2020 league title.

Allocating European places according to league position as directed by Uefa is easy but doesn’t erase the injustice of missing out of a championship or promotion.

There is a feeling of despondency at Dutch Eerste Divisie runaway leaders Cambuur, who boasted an eleven-point cushion atop the second tier and were almost guaranteed promotion. The club’s managing director, Ard de Graaf, rightly described the decision to cancel promotion and relegation as ‘illogical and unfair.’

Court action could follow unless the KNVB takes the unprecedented step of expanding the league from 18 to 20 teams to accommodate two newcomers. In France, Scotland and England; Paris Saint Germain, Celtic and Liverpool would be hard done by as they all command double digit points advantages.

The consensus view in Scotland, is that the season is over, and the title will be awarded to Celtic, with Rangers qualifying for the Champions League play-offs. In England, the Premier League has decided to study German Bundesliga resumption module that entails only a manageable number of people (322 for Bundesliga and 270 for Bundesliga 2) at a match to ensure the season draws to a logical conclusion.

Europe’s top four leagues – Premier League, Spanish Primera Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A – are all determined to resume play.

Bundesliga clubs are already training in preparation for a May 9 restart, other factors constant. Serie A clubs begin individual training on May 4 and group drills on May 18. League action should commence on the first weekend of June. Premier League and La Liga action is also expected in June.