Cheptegei’s success a wake-up call for govt to fund sports

By Abdu Wasikhe

After six months of the coronavirus freeze, the Monaco Diamond League meet eventually opened the athletics season and, with the joy of it all, Uganda turned out the major take-home and talking point globally.

In just twelve laps inside the State Louis II in the picturesque waterfront city of Monaco, Joshua Cheptegei took just 12 mins, 32.36 secs to etch his name and that of the country on an Olympus stone boulder.

Ethiopian track legend Kenenisa Bekele, whose sixteen-year standing record Cheptegei breathlessly broke last Friday, acknowledged that it was not easy to break a world record. It looked so easy for Cheptegei and it has been so tasty having Uganda mentioned globally.

For all his dominance of the 5000m in the last decade-plus and for all the world class facilities at his disposal, Great Britain’s Mo Farah could not sniff anywhere near Bekele’s record yet Cheptegei, from a country with no infrastructure, bettered it in just one attempt.

Like Cheptegei’s feat, Halimah Nakaayi set the national record in 1000m. That these national stars hardly had the pleasure to train on tartan tracks is itself amazing. These athletes, be it in football, cricket, rugby, golf among other disciplines, have brought charm, glory, laurels and fame to the country out of their own passion and perseverance – they owe little to the state; but as a nation, we owe them so much.

The lesson from Cheptegei’s heartwarming success is clear: athletes have the potential, but sports needs more funding. Only more money can help build the infrastructure and expertise that can recognise, nurture and maintain the excellence that is required to perform at the highest level. Needless to say, there is more to sports than national glory.

There are probably a few hundred Cheptegeis and Nakaayis out there needing only some polishing to also etch their name and that of the country on the global billboard. But it is difficult for the other Cheptegeis and Nakaayis to be spotted and nurtured when sports facilities are turned into car bonds or malls, when sports is treated like some bar that offers leisure to a few groggy-eyed persons before they return to more serious things – which in Ugandan speaks is, ironically, politics.

The government has been overlooking sports for years. The money allocated for sports development has accounted for less than one per cent of the total National Budget. The industry has also been marred by corruption and mismanagement. And this has collectively manifested in several failed stadiums and sports grounds being sold or given to investors throughout the years.

But sports builds a national identity. It also strengthens social relationships by bringing together people from diverse backgrounds, creating a sense of shared purpose and identity. More than all, sports is an economic activity with high stakes in revenue generation for the country through taxes.

Developing the potential of national athletes will only lead to more international recognition. This, in turn, will propel the growth of sports at home, creating a much-needed virtuous cycle and revenue haven for the economy.