City eye Carabao Cup hat-trick

CARABAO CUP - FINAL

Taking on Manchester City in a domestic cup final is rapidly becoming one of the most daunting tasks in British football, but that is the challenge ahead for Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s charges have won four of the last six League Cup trophies, and added an FA Cup to their tally last season with a 6-0 rout of Watford.



Domestic Cup kings

In those five golden finals, City have scored 13 times and conceded just two goals, making them a near-impenetrable cup final unit.

City, 2-1 winners away at Real Madrid on Wednesday night, have endured a tough season sitting 22 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League.

Guardiola has admitted defeat and his sole focus is now on making sure there is at least one trophy in the cabinet this season. A third straight Carabao gong is in offing!

Villa head into the game on the back of woeful Premier League form, but in Jack Grealish they boast one of the brightest attacking stars in the top flight.

But could Dean Smith’s men spring a surprise when the teams lock horns at Wembley? Smith said that several players played themselves out of the final after the 2-0 defeat to Southampton last weekend, so expect a few changes.



Tottenham vs. Wolves

The battle for fourth place in the league may drag on until the final stages, now that Chelsea is just five points ahead of eighth-placed Wolves.

Sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur will hope to get back to winning ways when they host Wolves in London on Sunday.

In Harry Kane and Son Heung-min’s absence, Consecutive defeats to RB Leipzig and Chelsea have left Jose Mourinho coming under fire.

Wolves, on the other hand, ended a three-game winless streak in the league with an empathic 3-0 win over Norwich last weekend.



Watford vs. Liverpool

At the top, Liverpool on 79 points, need four wins to seal their first league title since 1990. A record 19th straight win against Watford will come in handy at Vicarage Road.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has conceded just once and won all of the last nine meetings against Watford.

TOMORROW, MARCH 1

Aston Villa vs. Man City (SS3, 7.30PM)



TODAY, FEBRUARY 29

Brighton vs. C Palace (SS3, 3.30PM)

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea (SS3, 6PM)

Newcastle vs. Burnley (SS5/11, 6PM)

West Ham vs. Southampton (SS8, 6PM)

Watford vs. Liverpool (SS3, 8.30PM)

TOMORROW, MARCH 1

Everton vs. Man Utd (SS3, 5PM)

Tottenham vs. Wolves (SS5/11, 5PM)

Forward Robert Lewandowski will miss up to four weeks with a left knee injury sustained in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 rout of Chelsea in the Uefa Champions League.

Lewandowski’s absence is as much a blow as it is a shock. In his decade-long torment of Bundesliga defenders, the 31-year-old has missed just 16 league games - but never more than four in a single campaign.

The Pole played through a minor groin problem during the first half of 2019-20, plundering 20 goals before going under the knife during the winter break.

He has scored five times in six games since to propel the defending champions back to the summit, one point clear of RB Leipzig with 11 rounds of fixtures remaining.

If the four-week prognosis is correct, Lewandowski will sit out Bundesliga matches beginning with Hoffenheim tonight but interim coach Hansi Flick has alternatives.

They include Serge Gnabry who is on 17 goals for the campaign - 10 of which have fallen in 21 Bundesliga outings as well as Thomas Müller. There is also youngster Joshua Zirkzee who scored with his first touch of a Bundesliga match-ball to help Bayern record a last-gasp win at Freiburg on Matchday 16.



SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29

Dortmund vs. Freiburg, 5.30PM

Mainz vs. Paderborn, 5.30PM

Augsburg vs. Gladbach, 5.30PM

Hoffenheim vs. Bayern, 5.30PM

Koln vs. Schalke, 8.30PM

TOMORROW, MARCH 1

Union Berlin vs. Wolfsburg, 5.30PM

Leipzig vs. Leverkusen, 5.30PM

Bremen vs. Frankfurt, 11PM



Six matches in Serie A Week 26 will be carried out behind closed doors, including the Scudetto battle between Juventus-Inter on Sunday.

Minister of Sports Vincenzo Spadafora has confirmed that these matches played in the areas affected by the coronavirus will be held behind closed doors.

“Measures are already in force, that prohibit any events until next Sunday,” Spadafora stated. “In these regions, the prohibition of sporting events remains, for some events we have given the availability to carry them out behind closed doors.”

On the field, Juventus’ forward Cristiano Ronaldo, now on 21 goals, hopes to score for a record 12th successive Serie A match to keep the leaders top.

However, Antonio Conte’s Inter backline is tasked to stop him, like they did during the last meeting on October 6, 2019 in Milan.



TODAY, FEBRUARY 29

Lazio vs. Bologna (SS9, 5PM)

Udinese vs. Fiorentina (SS9, 8PM)

Napoli vs. Torino (SS9, 10.45PM)

TOMORROW, MARCH 1

AC Milan vs. Genoa (SS9, 2.30PM)

Torino vs. Parma (SS9, 5PM)

Lecce vs. Atalanta (SS11, 5PM)

Cagliari vs. Roma (SS9, 8PM)

Juventus vs. Inter (SS9, 10.45PM)





PSG coach Thomas Tuchel’s defensive options are depleted ahead of next week’s Uefa Champions League round-of-16 second return leg against Borussia Dortmund.

Now Tuchel will already have to do without skipper Thiago Silva and midfielder Ander Herrera who have suffered thigh injuries when PSG hosts Dijon on Saturday in the French Ligue 1.

Forward Neymar, who has struck 13 league goals, will too miss the tie having picked up a red card in last weekend’s 4-3 victory over Bordeaux.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29

PSG vs. Dijon, 7.30PM

Montpellier vs. Strasbourg, 10PM

Monaco vs. Reims, 10PM

Amiens vs. Metz, 10PM

TOMORROW, MARCH 1

Nantes vs. Lille, 5PM

Bordeaux vs. Nice, 7PM

Lyon vs. St-Etienne, 11PM

MONDAY, MARCH 2

Sampdoria vs. Verona (SS9, 10.45PM)

