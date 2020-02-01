Clash of egos in Spanish Liga

By DARREN ALLAN KYEYUNE

New La Liga Santander leaders Real Madrid face stumbling neighbours Atletico de Madrid in the lunchtime’s Spanish capital derby at the Santiago Bernabeau.

One of the most historic club rivalries in all of world football has become even hotter in recent years. What’s more, this weekend’s game could have a huge say in the title race.

Real Madrid come into the game three points clear at the top of the table after Barcelona’s loss at Valencia last weekend.

Atletico, meanwhile, are now 10 points behind back in fifth spot so realistically need to win at the Bernabeu to keep their title hopes alive.

Last weekend saw Zinedine Zidane’s side overcome an impressive challenge from Real Valladolid, thanks to a second half header from versatile defender Nacho Fernandez.

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone’s men were held to a 0-0 draw in another derby against suburban Madrid side Leganes.

Los Blancos are top of LaLiga’s ‘form table’ with 12 points from their last six outings and are especially strong at home, with seven wins and three draws from their 10 games this season.

Meanwhile, away form has been an issue for Simeone’s team. They have won just three of 10 LaLiga games on the road so far and were surprisingly beaten 2-0 at Eibar last time out.

French centre-forward Karim Benzema remains the leaders’ top source of goals, with 12 in his 20 LaLiga appearances. Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has also been outstanding, with five clean sheets in his last seven LaLiga outings and just seven goals conceded at the Bernabeu all season.

Fitness issues have affected both Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard recently, but Zidane will hope to have at least one of these attacking stars available.

Atletico’s most inform recent player, meanwhile, is Argentine attacker Angel Correa, with two goals and two assists in his last five La Liga games. Brazilian centre-back Felipe has settled in really well, while Croatian right-back Sime Vrsaljko returned from a long-term injury absence last weekend.

The latest derby will be especially emotional for Atletico’s Alvaro Morata, Marcos Llorente and Mario Hermoso, all of who spent time at the Bernabeu earlier in their careers.

These teams’ most recent derby came in January’s Spanish Super Cup final, when Real Madrid ran out winners on penalties adding to their dramatic 2014 and 2016 Champions League final victories over the neighbours. The first 2019-20 meeting at the Wanda Metropolitano was another tight encounter which ended goalless. Simeone’s side have an excellent record at the Bernabeu recently, however, winning two and drawing three of their last five LaLiga visits. They also famously won the 2013 Copa del Rey final derby on their neighbours’ home turf.

The crunch for Atletico will be whether their excellent historical record in this fixture will be enough to overcome Real Madrid’s better recent form in the league. LaLiga fans all over the world will be tuning in on Saturday to find out.

TODAY, FEBRUARY 1

Granada vs. Espanyol (SS7, 3PM)

Real vs. Atletico (SS7, 6PM)

Mallorca vs. Valladolid (SS7, 8.30PM)

Valencia vs. Celta Vigo (SS7, 10.45PM)

TOMORROW, FEBRUARY 2

Leganes vs. Sociedad (SS7, 2PM)

Eibar vs. Betis (SS7, 4PM)

Bilbao vs. Getafe (SS7, 6PM)

Sevilla vs. Alaves (SS7, 8.30PM)

Villarreal vs. Osasuna (SS11, 8.30PM)

Barcelona vs. Levante (SS7, 11PM)



Lyon chase Champions League place

Olympique Lyon are hoping to improve on their act in the race for Uefa Champions League placements after signing Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Guimaraes moved in from Athletico Paranaense on a four-and-a-half-year contract for a transfer fee of $22.2 million.

The versatile 22-year-old is rated as a big addition to Rudi Garcia’s team after scoring 10 goals in 105 matches for Athletico Paranaense and helped them win the Copa Sudamericana in 2018 and Copa do Brasil in 2019.

Guimaraes, targeted by several European clubs including Atletico Madrid, will arrive in Lyon on Feb 10-11 after he fulfils commitments with the Brazil under-23 team in a qualifying event for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Lyon said in a statement that they would receive 20 percent from any future sale of the Brazilian Olympic team captain.

He will become the 20th Brazilian player to represent Lyon, following in the footsteps of Giovane Elber, Juninho and Fred among others.

He comes in at a time Lyon is placed fifth on the standings with 32 points from 21 outings, some 20 points behind leaders PSG ahead of their visit to Nice on Sunday.

It is a second meeting with Nice in three days as the two sides met in the last 16 of the French Cup later on

TODAY, FEBRUARY 1

PSG vs. Montpellier, 7.30PM

Angers vs. Reims, 10PM

Nimes vs. Monaco, 10PM

TOMORROW, FEBRUARY 2

Nice vs. Lyon, 5PM

Dijon vs. Brest, 10PM

Inter’s hope in Eriksen

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte hopes new signings Christian Eriksen, Ashley Young and Victor Moses can add a desired boost to his side’s bid to win the first Serie A title in a decade. The Nerazzuri haven’t won the Scudetto since the 2009-2010 but despite dropping four points in the last two outings, they remain in second place on 48 points from 21 matches, three adrift of leaders Juventus.

On Wednesday night, Danish star Eriksen came off the bench to make his Inter debut as Conte’s men made it through to the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia.

Eriksen was greeted by huge cheers as he jogged onto the pitch, having finally sealed his protracted £17.5million move to the Italian giants a little over 24 hours prior.

He began the game on the bench but replaced Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez after 66 minutes as Inter earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory at the San Siro.

“He’s a star. An important player for us,” Nicolo Barella, who struck the winner, said of Eriksen after the game. “He will help us lift up our level even more. He’ll make this stadium explode.”

Eriksen should be available for selection when Inter visits Udinese on Sunday, hours after Juventus has played Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Juventus’ star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in the last eight league games to tally a total 17 goals, now.

TODAY, FEBRUARY 1

Bologna vs. Brescia (SS10, 5PM)

Cagliari vs. Parma (SS9, 8PM)

Sassuolo vs. Roma (SS9, 10.45PM)

TOMORROW, FEBRUARY 2

Juventus vs. Fiorentina (SS9, 2.30PM)

Atalanta vs. Genoa (SS5/12, 5PM)

Lazio vs. SPAL (SS8, 5PM)

Milan vs. Verona (SS9, 5PM)

Lecce vs. Torino (SS9, 8PM)

Udinese vs. Inter (SS9, 10.45PM)



Dortmund title bid back on track

Borussia Dortmund’s bid to win a first Bundesliga crown since 2011-12 is back on track following an excellent start to the second half of the season.

Erling Haaland, who has grabbed five goals in less than an hour on the field since joining this winter, has made them a much more dangerous side.

And the feeling is the teenage forward can do the same when he steps on the field in front of the loyal Signal Iduna Park crowd to face Union Berlin on Saturday.

No surprises by Haaland’s electric start to life in Germany after his winter move from Austrian champions Salzburg.

The 19-year-old, after all, had scored eight goals in six Uefa Champions League group stage matches this season, with only Bayern Munich sharpshooter Robert Lewandowski - on 10 - netting more.

A scoring rate of a goal every 12 minutes in the Bundesliga, however, was beyond expectation.

The Norway international backed up his 20-minute hat-trick on his debut against Augsburg by finding the net twice in the 5-1 win over Cologne.

It makes you wonder how much damage he’ll do when he actually gets a run of starts. Haaland, though, offers much more to Dortmund than just goals.

The five-time Bundesliga winners found themselves seven points off leaders Leipzig, and Paco Alcacer - their go-to striker last season - had managed only six Bundesliga starts this term. Ahead of the league’s resumption, though, Dortmund beat off intense competition to sign one of the hottest properties in Europe.

“We can expect an ambitious, athletic and physical centre forward with a proven nose for goal,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said on confirmation of the signing.

With BVB getting 10 goals in the first two matches Haaland has been involved in, the teenager has already had the desired effect - and given them a psychological edge.

Providing a shot in the arm for the club’s fans and his teammates alike, he has also put Leipzig and defending champions Bayern Munich on notice - Dortmund will be sticking around in the title race.

TODAY, FEBRUARY 1

Dortmund vs. Union Berlin, 5.30PM

Hoffenheim vs. Leverkusen, 5.30PM

Fortuna vs. Frankfurt, 5.30PM

Mainz vs. Bayern, 5.30PM

Augsburg vs. Bremen, 5.30PM

Leipzig vs. Gladbach, 8.30PM

TOMORROW, FEBRUARY 2

Koln vs. Freiburg, 5.30PM

Paderborn vs. Wolfsburg, 8PM