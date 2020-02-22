Differing ambitions as KCCA, Express clash

By ELVIS SENONO

KCCA manager Mike Mutebi predicted more twists and turns in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (UPL) title race after his team’s top of the table clash against Vipers in midweek.

That twist could happen as early as the current match day that started yesterday with Vipers playing URA.

Mutebi’s side now face a similarly tricky tie this evening when they host traditional rivals Express at the StarTimes ground. Regardless of yesterday’s result, today’s fixture is a must win for KCCA who have amassed 45 points and who started match day 23 five points behind the leaders.

They however go into the game without the most ideal preparations with the two Mutyabas (Mike and Muzamir) both losing siblings during the week.

Whether they are in the right frame of mind to feature today will be key particularly with KCCA’s forward play largely dependent on Mike Mutyaba these days.

The diminutive forward was largely anonymous in Tuesday’s goalless draw at Vipers but scored in their last home game, a 2-1 win over Maroons, his seventh league goal of the campaign.

Erisa Sekisambu also got onto the scoresheet in addition to setting up Mutyaba and could prove to be the difference if they are allowed to link up against one of their former sides.

KCCA can also bank on a stellar home record that has them on a five-game winning sequence having lost their last game a year ago.

That 2-1 defeat on February 26 came at the hands of URA and while Express might not exactly have the same quality of players like that URA team,they have shown signs of improvement since Wasswa Bbosa returned.

He has made four key additions to the squad since he lost his first game in charge, 1-0 against Mbarara. Free agents Eric Kambale and Baker Lukooya are expected to add spark to the attack that has been dependant on Disan Galiwango and the Franks Kalanda and Senyondo.

They again combined in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Tooro in which the latter scored and moved them five points clear of Police who occupy the final relegation spot.

It is at the back however where they needed immediate additions with Bbosa summoning Arthur Kiggundu and Isa Lumu, players who have followed him at his last three workstations.

Whether they are good enough to get him a positive result today remains to be seen.

UPL Fixtures today

KCCA FC Vs Express 4:00 pm

Wakiso Giants Vs Kyetume

Bright Stars Vs Proline

Onduparaka Vs Mbarara City

Tooro United Vs Police

Last five meetings between KCCA and Express

Express 1 – 3 KCCA

KCCA 3 – 1 Express

Express 3 – 2 KCCA

Express 1 – 2 KCCA

KCCA 1 – 0 Express