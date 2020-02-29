Doubts persist as Power basketball club announce new dawn

By ELVIS SENONO

KAMPALA- This week Betway Power unveiled their new players ahead of the 2020 season at a well staged function in which they also honoured outgoing players.

The move was received with mixed reaction in the basketball fraternity with some hailing the approach as a fresh start for the five-time champions who are seeking a first league title since 2011.

The departing players include former captain Joseph Ikong, Paul Odong, David Opolot, Fahmy Ssebatindra, Phillip Ameny, Libe Makala, Sulaiman Bbale, Samuel Agutu and Syrus Kiviiri.

While most of the players were released, some like Kiviiri, one of last season’s best performers are said to have turned down the opportunity to extend their stay.

Sources close to the club told SCORE the club’s latest action was a way of starting things afresh with most of the players who had been at the club for more than two seasons needing fresh challenges.

At the function, Betway country manager Adelle Agaba hinted at the new players improving the image of the club which was often in news for both their on and off the court activities.

“My encouragement to the new players is that they should be mindful of the image they carry and should do all they can in protecting the corporate image of the sponsor and their own brands,” Agaba added.

“There are better times ahead, as Betway we are committed and look forward to seeing the new players gel, play as a team, we are going to be there, whatever is needed will be provided. I look forward to getting the best results this year,” she further promised.

The absence of the technical team at the glamorous function held at Lugogo, one of the areas of concern over the years, raised doubts about who will be in charge of the team in the coming season.

The team is led by Arnold Lando and Boniface Okello but the former took a back seat since Okello was appointed last season raising questions about whether the changes are not another mere change of guard.



In-coming players

*Ivan lumanyika

*Ssentongo Elvis

*Patrick Seduge

*Bushiri Yesman

*Brian Waters

*Niwa Bazile Yan

*Osama Arion

*Denis Balungu

*La Joie Mubulanyi

*Joseph Otto