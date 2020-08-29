By Robert Madoi

It won’t be long before debt becomes Ugandan club football’s issue of the moment, propelled into prominence by the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly six months of inactivity have left Ugandan clubs creaking towards the edge of the abyss.

ould be ruinously profound. An appalling state of finances may see clubs yield with reluctance and against their better judgment to borrowing.

Indeed, this past week we learnt that pandemic-inflicted financial woes have made Ugandan clubs amenable to borrowing from Fifa. Busoga United’s Dinah Nyago, for instance, has not ruled out dipping her hand in the cookie jar.

Here is why she has that option to use whenever or however she wishes: In June, the world football governing body made available interest-free loans amounting to up to 35 per cent of its member associations’ audited annual revenues.

This means that billions of shillings will be at the disposal of Fufa to disburse to clubs. Few clubs have paused to consider the havoc cheap loans can wreak. Since we are not dealing with a loan shark here, the folly and cost of an unalloyed fear of debt is easy to pick out.

And condemn. With luck, Fifa’s interest-free loan will help clubs wade through the murky waters. Clubs will be able to take on debt without having to pay a significantly higher market interest at all. This ought to be a good thing. At least that is what simple arithmetic shows. Things are however not quite so simple.

There is a clear and present danger in the assumption that without interest rates clubs will not be taking one something toxic if they keep merrily borrowing. A debt has never been a veritable free lunch.

It never will be.

Since a debt is far from being a risk-free option, it’s imperative that clubs learn how to take on and manage arrears wisely. There should be a clear-sighted sense of what use the debt will serve.

If the risk is not met with a commensurately serious goal, then its calamitous cost will be brought to bear.

The risk-taker would most likely be looking at a cataclysmic failure. Even more dispiriting will be the accumulation of debt that is impossible to service.

Debt mountains are not entirely unfamiliar to footballing units both here at home and abroad. A number of clubs have become insolvent after allowing debt to drift up.

Rising debt levels should consequently be frowned upon.

Clubs must be compelled to ensure that the debts taken on are sustainable. The mantra should be: more debt holds real risks.

There has been no shortage of hard lessons during the coronavirus shutdown. Ugandan club football has been badly hit by the pandemic. The inability of clubs to put money aside for a rainy day has registered most glaringly at all levels. Its impact has been even more conspicuous.

Fifa’s interest-free loan will only ease the pain if used judiciously. Preferably to make more money. It wouldn’t hurt if Fufa facilitated a workshop tailored to help club owners understand the ropes of this and more.

Debt trap

Nearly six months of inactivity have left Ugandan clubs creaking toward the edge of the abyss, making the loans being dangled by Fifa look godsend but it’s a debt trap into peonage