Goals on cards in Munich

Hansi Flick’s side has been on a roll lately racking up six consecutive victories in the league. Last weekend moved into top-spot, following a 3-1 win over Mainz, scoring three times in 26 minutes.

After parting ways with Nico Kovac in November, Flick has steadied the ship but are facing a serious test to their domestic dominance from Leipzig.

With 111 goals in their 40 games combined this season, Bayern and Leipzig are certainly not shy in front of goal.

Robert Lewandowski has scored in his last three Bundesliga appearances and is poised to be the difference-maker for Bayern in yet another crunch game.

Lewandowski found the back of the net when the sides drew 1-1 in September and will be looking to add to the 22 goals he has scored this season. In team news, Ivan Perisic has been ruled out for a month with a broken ankle.

Leipzig will be looking to return to winning ways and get their Bundesliga title charge back on track. Two defeats and a draw have seen Leipzig drop to second, and bow out of the DFB Pokal at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Now Julian Nagelsmann’s side heads into the crunch game at the Allianz, needing a positive result against Bayern.

Prior to the league defeat to Frankfurt, Leipzig had been on a 13-game undefeated streak in all competitions as they ended the first-half of the season as winter champions.

Now, the worry in the East German city is that the Rotten Bullen seem to be stumbling at the worst possible time.

Timo Werner came off the bench midweek but failed to make the desired impact for his team. In the Bundesliga, the German international has been ruthless this season, with 20 goals in 20 appearances so far.

TODAY, FEBRUARY 8

Wolfsburg vs. Fortuna, 5.30PM

Freiburg vs. Hoffenheim, 5.30PM

Schalke vs. Paderborn, 5.30PM

Hertha Berlin vs. Mainz, 5.30PM

Bremen vs. Union Berlin, 5.30PM

Leverkusen vs. Dortmund, 8PM

TOMORROW, FEBRUARY 9

Gladbach vs. Koln, 5.30PM

Bayern vs. Leipzig, 8PM

Real patient on Hazard

A litany of injuries hasn’t given Real Madrid any sense of comfort even if they hold a three-point cushion at the La Liga summit.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane is being very cautious with forward Eden Hazard in particular. The Belgian star has not featured since late November when he fractured his ankle against PSG.

The leaders will have to wait until Sunday when they travel to Osasuna to see Hazard back on the pitch. And all this is with a bit of skepticism as the club is playing it very safe with the big signing from the summer.

The ultimate goal is to have Eden Hazard back to 100 percent health and fitness ahead of the Champions League knockout stage tie with Manchester City, so, he still has about three weeks to prepare.

Also missing from the 19-man squad are Dani Carvajal who is still dealing with a slight knock he picked up in the win over Atletico Madrid, Gareth Bale who is still struggling with the ankle injury he suffered two weeks ago against Unionistas de Salamanca, and Casemiro who is ill.

Without Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola who has departed on loan for the remainder of the season at Bayern, the only true back-up fullback is Nacho Fernandez.

Zizou could elect to start Ferland Mendy on the right flank if he so chooses since the French defender has experience playing there and deploy Marcelo to his usual left flank.

TODAY, FEBRUARY 8

Levante vs. Leganes (SS7, 3PM)

Getafe vs. Valencia (SS7, 6PM)

Valladolid vs. Villarreal (SS7, 8.30PM)

Atletico vs. Granada (SS7, 10.45PM)

TOMORROW, FEBRUARY 9

Espanyol vs. Mallorca (SS7, 2PM)

Sociedad vs. Bilbao (SS7, 4PM)

Osasuna vs. Real (SS7, 6PM)

Celta Vigo vs. Sevilla (SS7, 8.30PM)

Betis vs. Barcelona (SS7, 11PM)

Eyes on Milan derby

AC Milan has found some new life under manager Stefano Pioli. Since he took charge on October 9, he has won eight, drawn five and lost four in 17 matches across all competitions.

The 54-year-old is no stranger to Sunday’s opponents either having managed Inter Milan for 27 games during the 2016-17 season.

Pioli has praised second-placed Inter ahead of the Derby Della Madonnina at San Siro. “Inter are a strong team with a lot of quality. They are very solid and compact but we have our own characteristics and we will try to show them on the pitch,” he told the gathered reporters.

AC Milan have had a good start to 2020 as the team remains unbeaten this calendar year. “The team is growing. A lot has changed in terms of the positions on the field and the players who are playing.”

Does Inter have any weaknesses that he and his side could look to exploit? “All teams have weak points,” added Pioli.

AC Milan’s Lucas Biglia returned to training after a long spell out with a muscle injury this week. Zlatan Ibrahimovic also returned after missing the draw against Hellas Verona.

Inter will miss their goalkeeper Samir Handanovic to injury and striker Lautaro Martinez to a suspension and so is defender Alessandro Bastoni.

Inter however reinforced quite a bit over the January transfer window and we could see appearances from Victor Moses, Ashley Young and Christian Eriksen in the game.

TODAY, FEBRUARY 8

Fiorentina vs. Atalanta (SS9, 5PM)

Torino vs. Sampdoria (SS9, 8PM)

Verona vs. Juventus (SS9, 10.45PM)

TOMORROW, FEBRUARY 9

Spal vs. Sassuolo (SS9, 2.30PM)

Napoli vs. Lecce (SS9, 5PM)

Brescia vs. Udinese (SS12, 5PM)

Parma vs. Lazio (SS9, 8PM)

Inter vs. AC Milan (SS9, 10.45PM)

PSG again running away

PSG are set to play against Lyon at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Sunday.

Olympique Lyon have had a modest season and the team is currently in sixth position with 33 points from 23 games.

In their previous outing, Olympique Lyon only managed a hugely disappointing 0-0 draw at home against Amiens SC.

Lyon had 65 percent of the possession but they failed to create enough scoring chances with only three shots on target. PSG is expected to be a much tougher match.

The hosts PSG are comfortably top of the Ligue 1 table with 58 points from their 23 games, 12 clear of the pack.

Neymar scored the winning goal for PSG in the previous meeting with Lyon.

TODAY, FEBRUARY 8

Marseille vs. Toulouse, 7.30PM

Amiens vs. Monaco, 10PM

Dijon vs. Nantes, 10PM

Nice vs. Nimes, 10PM

TOMORROW, FEBRUARY 9

Montpellier vs. St-Etienne, 5PM

PSG vs. Lyon, 11PM

COMPILED BY DARREN ALLAN KYEYUNE