History repeats itself as five Bombers fail semi-final test

By ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI

At the end of 26 semifinal bouts of the African Olympic Qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal, Wednesday night, 11 countries had already qualified at least one boxer to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Algeria qualified seven, Morocco four; Cameroon, Mozambique and Tunisia two; Botswana, the DR Congo, Kenya, Mauritius and Namibia, one apiece.

The most striking statistic, though, is that Zambia was represented by three boxers and all got their Olympic tickets after winning their respective semifinals. In contrast, Uganda was represented by 13 [eight men, five women], five reached the semis, and none won the direct ticket.



Casablanca debacle

Yet this isn’t the first time five Ugandan boxers fail at the semifinal hurdle in a continental qualifying event. The year was 2015.

Coach Dick Katende led eight Bombers to the AFBC African Confederation Boxing Championships, in Casablanca, Morocco.

The odds were high. The ultimate prize not just gold but qualifying for the 2015 World Championships in Doha, Qatar—which itself doubled as a qualifier to the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Light welter Muhammad Ali Sserunkuma, welterweight Nasser Bukenya and Sweden-based light heavyweight Kennedy Katende didn’t make the final four of their respective divisions.

But captain Rogers Ssemitala, 2014 Commonwealth bronze medalists Fazil Juma Kaggwa and Mike Ssekabembe; lightweight Abdul Hassan and heavyweight Willy Kyakonye reached the semis, but all lost, just like 2019 African silver medalists David Ssemuju and Isaac Masembe, captain Musa Shadir, Catherine Nanziri and Emily Nakalema lost in Dakar.

The difference, though, is that the five losers in Casablanca only had to pray for their conquerors to win gold for them to qualify.

Coincidentally, their accommodation budget was exhausted by the quarterfinal stage and returned home with fake bronze medals. Luckily, four qualified for Doha, except Kyakonye, because Algerian Chouaib Bouloudinat, who defeated him in the semis, lost his final.

[Interestingly, nearly five years later, Bouloudinat, now a super heavyweight, is among the seven Algerians who excelled in Dakar].

But the losers in Dakar, except Nakalema, had another fighting chance in the third-place box-offs and as you read this, some or all could have already won that coveted ticket to Tokyo—like Kenney Katende and Ronald Serugo in 2016.

Or lost the plot and pondering what next.

Advertisement

But no one wants to fail the first exam. A retake just comes as a compulsory last resort.

UGANDA’S LOSING SEMIFINALISTS IN DAKAR

David Ssemuju

Isaac Masembe

Musa Shadir

Catherine Nanziri

Emily Nakalema