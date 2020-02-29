Iguma continues wait for football

By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

KAMPALA- Uganda have broken their 41-year-old knockout stage barrier at Afcon finals, Sebastien Desabre moved on to coach two clubs in Egypt and Morocco, plus another national team, and a new sports minister named since Denis Iguma last rolled on a Cranes shirt.

Iguma played a big role in helping Uganda qualify for the same Afcon finals in Egypt last year, where captain Denis Onyango’s men went a step further to the last 16.

Unfortunately for the 26-year-old, he was never to partake in the meal in Cairo as a terrible knee injury ruled him out of Uganda’s final qualifying game away to Tanzania and consequently the Afcon finals.



Striking the chord

He was to later undergo a knife and has since been recovering. “It has been tough,” Iguma told SCORE, “To miss Africa Cup finals and to be out of football this long. It has not been easy but God has seen me through.” Afcon 2019 would have been Iguma’s second.

The Cranes defender-cum-midfielder has not played in over a year, with his last national team action coming in the goalless friendly against Nigeria in November 2018.

But he has since fully recovered, although Afcon 2021 qualifiers - which start next month - might have come too soon for him. Iguma can maybe – with hope – look at the latter stages.

But first, he needs to start playing regular club football again before striking his first chord with Uganda Cranes latest coach Johnny McKinstry. And Iguma is open to all options as he starts his long journey back.



Just want to play

“I now just want to have playing time here in Uganda, but the window is closed,” shared the former SC Villa player.

“I was supposed to play for Villa but probably it’s too late for now because the window is closed.”

According to SC Villa CEO Shawn Mubiru, “We wanted the player, we still want him but unfortunately the window is closed,” he said.

“Even as a free agent, he still needs an ITC (International Transfer Certificate) from his former club (Kazma, Kuwait).”

However, it may take both the player and Villa to cajole Fufa into action if the player is to have any chance of playing this season.



Fact file

Name: Denis Iguma

Height: 1.80 m (5 ft 11 in)

Playing position: Defender/midfielder

Most recent club: Kazma (Kuwait)

Former clubs: SC Villa, Victoria University, Bekaa Club, Al-Ahed SC (Lebanon)

