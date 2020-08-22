Liverpool host Leeds in first game
Saturday August 22 2020
Champions Liverpool will face Championship winners Leeds United in the standout opening weekend game of the 2020-21 Premier League season.
Championship play-off winners Fulham will host Arsenal, while West Bromwich Albion, the third promoted side, are at home to Leicester City.
The opening round of fixtures will take place on the weekend of September 12. However, Manchester City vs. Aston Villa and Burnley vs. Manchester United will be rearranged.
The two games will not be played on the opening weekend to give City and United 30 days since their defeats in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the semi-finals of the Europa League, respectively.
Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ opening matches are both scheduled for Monday, September 14, after their slightly earlier European exits. The Blues are at Brighton, while Wolves travel to Sheffield United.
The other opening weekend fixtures are Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur vS. Everton and West Ham United vs. Newcastle United.
Exact dates and kick-off times will be confirmed when the television selections are made.
The meeting of the champions
There can be little doubt over the glamour fixture of the opening weekend as the champions of the top two divisions go head to head.
Leeds, now under iconic Argentine boss Marcelo Bielsa, are back in the Premier League after 16 years away and have the toughest possible start.
Liverpool – English champions for the first time for 30 years – have not lost a home game in the Premier League since a 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace in April 2017. Jurgen Klopp’s side have won 25 of their past 26 league matches at Anfield.
The Reds travel to Chelsea for their second game, before a home match against FA Cup winners Arsenal. Leeds host fellow promoted side Fulham in their second fixture.
When are the key fixtures?
The first big derby of the season is Everton v Liverpool on October 17. Manchester United host Leeds in a renewal of their old rivalry on December 19, with the return game at Elland Road on April 24.
Man City, who finished second last season, face title rivals Liverpool at Etihad Stadium on November 7, with their other game on February 6.–
Premier League openers
October 17
Everton vs. Liverpool
December 5
Spurs vs. Arsenal
December 12
Man Utd vs. Man City
January 16
Wolves vs. WBA
February 20
Liverpool vs. Everton
March 6
Man City vs. Man Utd
March 13
Arsenal vs. Spurs
May 1
WBA vs. Wolves
SEPTEMBER 12
Palace vs. Saints
Fulham vs. Arsenal
Liverpool vs. Leeds Utd
Spurs vs. Everton
West Brom vs. Leicester
West Ham vs. Newcastle
SEPTEMBER 14
Brighton vs. Chelsea
Sheff Utd vs. Wolves
Burnley p-p Man Utd
Man City p-p Aston Villa