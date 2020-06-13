By Denis Onyango

Up the road from what used to be Clock Tower, and to the right, lies the dusty pitch of Nsambya. It is home to many footballers but none as famous as two-time African player of the year, Denis Onyango.

There aren’t many doubts about Denis Onyango’s status as one of, if not, the best goalkeepers on the continent or that his achievements are well merited. And, indeed, his 15-year journey from Nsambya to Mamelodi Sundowns is enchanted.

But that journey wasn’t without its snags. No journey is. His stints at Sharing, Nsambya, and even Villa could hardly be described as dazzling. And in 2006, SuperSport United didn’t really have to yank him from the unwilling grip of St George in Ethiopia.

Today, his stay in South Africa maybe what defines his glamorous professional career, but he spent years being tossed about five clubs like a worn-out rag doll.

Our Denis Onyango, who always seemed to be moving forward, was certainly deemed not good enough on more than one occasion.

Did despondency set in? Of course. Did that put him off? Apparently not. I don’t know what his motivations were. Maybe he isn’t the kind that gets homesick or football was just a job and he had bills to pay. Either way, he continued playing and biding his time. Never once revealing the anguish from all that rejection.

Soon that persistence paid off and everything else is history. He is now number one at club, national, and continental level. That is what we see. And that is exactly how we like our heroes. We fall in love with the product not the process.

Clearly, all of this wouldn’t have been possible if he had run back home at the first opportunity to complain about hostile managers, hidden agendas, and unwelcoming cities. He persisted. He made it work.

Joel Madondo had better make it work, too. Last week, this paper reported that the former Busoga United talisman was stranded with Wydad Casablanca whom he signed for in January 2020. The story is shy on detail but it’s obvious 4-cap-1-goal 22-year-old Joel Madondo is feeling bitter.

Regardless, he isn’t playing football and it appears what started as a Coronavirus induced play-break has already transformed into a pay-strike.

Well Mr Joel Madondo, I would be a liar if I told you that a core diet of chapatti and black tea doesn’t suck or that all Maghreb clubs treat their foreign players well. And you would be naïve to believe me too. I hope you sort out the mess

though. Trust me, there is nothing here to return to.

But in the meantime, should you insist on hiking across the Sahara due to all the injustices I implore you consider that the wonderful opportunity before you will not always be waiting or learn from the dedication of Denis Onyango. And if

all that fails, at least remember that no matter how wronged you feel, the world doesn’t owe you a living. That, I am afraid, is your individual responsibility. So, make it work.

