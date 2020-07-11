By Moses Banturaki

I have respect for the man, but when I see Moses Magogo labelling an opinion as information purposely spiked to extract money from him and when he calls the author New Vision’s James Bakama an embarrassment to his age with nothing left to offer, I don’t have to dig to the deepest nooks of my conscience to question my beliefs.

I read James Bakama’s pieces, including the one in question, but I have completely failed to place a finger on what it was that sparked such outrage from the Fufa president. It seems to me that the ‘punishment was greater than the crime’. And I have come across many others who share similar sentiments and I like them, asks why all that venom?

Maybe the pressure of the times is starting to tell on the Fufa president. These are strange times indeed and people like Magogo who control billion-shilling budgets are under tremendous pressure to stretch out and lend a helping hand to all kinds of people in distress.

But regardless of what his social media demeanour may suggest, the money they hold in custody isn’t for them to dispose of as they so wish. There is a structure to these things that can leave one feeling impotent.

And that must then be annoying for Magogo - to have the means he can’t use. No wonder he is suffering from a paralysis of outlook which can sometimes manifest as deranged and uncalled for personal attacks. Can you imagine? All that money and so many begging hands slapped away. He must be one hell of a traumatised individual.

For people under such circumstances, there would be a need to understand what they are going through, and to emphasise their own ability to change. It is called therapy, and it takes a long time.

But without it there is no normal – not even a new normal – just anxiety.

But maybe Magogo isn’t all these things.

And if that were the case what triggered his goose march into this with tins full of personal abuse and facts tethered to his boots? Only he can answer that.

But I will still share what I think. Magogo sees the presidency and the person as one which means he sees an attack on one as an attack on the other. Furthermore, he evidently believes Fufa and therefore himself are beyond criticism.

In which case that would mean that he is hungover on power.

Now, anyone familiar with hangovers of any kind will know that they can be overwhelming and that they almost always expose our worst extremes. Far from conveying emotions of being in control, a hangover heightens any real or perceived threats.

Question is, did James Bakama’s opinion leave Moses Magogo threatened? Once again, only Magogo knows the facts. The rest of us simply have opinions and yours is as good as mine.

For the record, mine is neither induced by my advanced age, nor concealed alongside any intentions I have of becoming an extortionist.

Email: banturakim@gmail.com

Twitter: @MBanturaki