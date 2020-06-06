Magogo to hold onto Fufa job if he wins MP seat

By Jacobs Odongo Seaman

Moses Magogo is almost certain to run for Budiope East parliamentary seat in 2021. And, if speculation is to be believed, he will unseat Geofrey Dhamuzungu from the Buyende District constituency. However, what happens with his seat at Fufa House?

Well, The Gab has learnt that Magogo plans to retain his job as Fufa boss and also sit in Parliament if he wins.

Magogo is understood to have consulted his ‘friends’ at Fifa and Caf and got a go-ahead to dub in politics while running football affairs of the country. While Fifa Statutes prohibit any form of political interference or politics itself in the game, it remains vague on whether member association or federation heads can run for political office whilst maintaining their status with the Zurich-based organisation.

The Statute says Fifa remains neutral in matters of politics and religion except on matters affected by its statutory objectives.