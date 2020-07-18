By Darren Allan Kyayune

Turkish Super Lig side Konyaspor will have to negotiate a crucial league game tomorrow without the services of their recent lucky charm in Farouk Miya.

The Ugandan international playmaker will sit out the trip to title chasing Trabzonspor over accumulated bookings.

“I will miss them but I trust they will fight for the good result,” said Miya, whose brace was the brake that stopped Istanbul Basaksehir from galloping to the league title on Monday.

The trip to Trabzonspor is significant both at the top and the foot of the 18-team league table. The hosts, on 62 points going into the second last match of the campaign, must win and hope that Basaksehir are still not over Miya’s dazzling display on Monday.

Victory for Basaksehir at home to second-from-bottom Keyserispor will seal the title.

Miya has scored three goals in his last three matches and has become such an integral member of Bulent Korkmaz’s side that he was entrusted with the responsibility of converting a nerve-wreaking 95th minute penalty for a 1-0 win over Rizespor a fortnight ago.

“As I always say, Miya is an important player of this team,” Korkmaz said.

Konyaspor heads into this weekend 14th on the log with 33 points from 32 matches. They are only a point above relegation but Miya is keen to give everything in their last match against Alanyaspor next weekend.

“I am keen on helping the team to remain in the top-flight league,” Miya told SCORE added.

The forward has scored eight goals from 14 starts in 24 matches since signing a three-year contract from Croatian side HNK Gorica last summer.

He believes that in Korkmaz, he has found a manager who understands and trusts him, which has helped his game.

Miya is enjoying the best form of his life thus far since leaving Vipers to move to Europe four years ago.

The Ugandan forward is raising into a force to reckon with following his brace for his club Konyaspor that led them to a 4-3 victory over table leaders Instabul Basaksehir on Monday.

“I felt good being on the score sheet after a long time out with injury,” Miya told SCORE.

Miya has bounced back into manager Korkmaz’s side after lay-off with a muscular problem he picked up in a goalless draw against Antalyaspor in February.

He missed six matches before the lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic had the Turkish Super Lig put on hold.

The Cranes utility player used the lull to recover in time for the remainder of the season.

“It was a very difficult time for me and the team (physiotherapists) who were in charge of my rehabilitation but afterwards it helped me recover well,” he said.

It has taken Miya some patience and hard work to yield fruit following a torrid bow at Standard Liege in Belgium in 2016 that ended up with loan moves to Belgian outfit Royal Mouscron in 2017 and Sabail in Azerbaijan a year later.

He scored six goals with five assists in 33 matches in all competitions at Gorica before his manager Nicolas Onisse took him to Turkey. But is Turkey the best place for him to be?

“It’s not about the place, it’s finding a manager who understands and trusts your abilities,” Miya said.

Advertisement

Into Majid Musisi footsteps

Miya’s performance in Turkey is reminiscent of Majid Musisi, the first Ugandan to grace the Turkish league 26 years ago.

A Turkish journalist last year warmed up to me upon knowing I was a Ugandan as we settled in at the Khalifa Stadium media centre to cover Day One of the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

“Majid Musisi from Uganda,” he said with a smile, “We used to chant his name in the stadium when I was young and up to now, the people in Bursaspor remember him,” he added.