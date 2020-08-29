No blinking for Onyango’s Downs in tense climax

By Jacobs O. Seaman

Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango and his Mamelodi Sundowns team mates have no luxury to even blink heading into the climax of the Absa Premiership.

Sundowns sunk Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday to move level on 53 points with their Soweto rivals. With three games to go, it is a pressure cooker affair in the most lucrative league on the continent.

After the coronavirus pandemic had forced suspension for five months, PSL returned in early August in a bio-bubble in Gauteng province amid controversy. The two table leaders flattered to deceive, dropping points in cagey encounters before the tone was set for a showdown on Thursday.

Ultimately, it was the experienced Masandawana, chasing a third successive league title for the second time after 1998 to 2000 wins, who came good over the Amakhosi – whose psychological advantage having defeated Pitso Mosimane’s side twice this season in the league and cup all counted for nothing.

Mosimane said the win was a “title influencer, not a decider” and warned against complacency.

“If you get to excited and you don’t know how to win the championship, you’ll think oh Polokwane we’ll win, oh Baroka we’ll win,” he told SuperSport.

“You don’t want to face those teams. If you see where those teams are on the log. You don’t want to play those teams. If you want to know about Polokwane, you should watch the game against Kaizer Chiefs. Our programme is tough.”

Advertisement

Log leaders Chiefs had to fight from two goals down with a hat trick of late strikes to overcome Polokwane.

Goalkeeper Onyango missed the Thursday “influencer” tie after failing a late fitness test. The Uganda Cranes shot-stopper has had an injury-troubled season but in Zambian legend Kennedy Mweene’s gloves, the Brazilians have no worries between their sticks.

Nevertheless, Sundowns, who have won nine league titles since the Absa Premiership was formed in 1996, will hope Onyango is fit again to marshall the affairs in the rearguard when they play their final three matches.

First off is tomorrow against Baroka. The Swallows are separated from bottom side Amazulu by goal difference.

On the same day, Chiefs – pegged back by the loss of Colombian striker Leonardo Castro to injury – face Bidvest Wits, who are just a point below SuperSport United in the table in their quest to snap up the third and final Caf Champions League place.

Sundowns’ quest for a record 13th league title will then see them face stragglers Polokwane on Wednesday before completing the troubled season against Black Leopards on Saturday.

Ernst Middendorp rued Chiefs’ finishing in their defeat to Sundowns. The Amakhosi, in their best ever chance for a first league title since 2015, face Chippa United on Wednesday and finish against the Swallows on Saturday.

Absa Premierships

SUNDOWNS REMAINING GAMES

Sun. 30th vs. Baroka Swallows

Wed. 2nd vs. Polokwane City

Sat. 5th vs. Black Leopards

Kaizer Chiefs REMAINING GAMES

Sun. 30th vs. Bidvest Wits

Wed. 2nd vs. Chippa Utd

Sat. 5th vs. Baroka Swallows