Pirates sail dented ship to Mongers

By DEUS BUGEMBE

KAMPALA- Stanbic Pirates are in the same shoes as a hungry man who just missed his daily meal and can only wait another 24 hours until the next is served. The hungry man would definitely grab the next meal with both hands.

For Pirates, what was supposed to be routine win over Rams last week, turned into a nightmare and upset when they lost 13-15 at Kings Park for their third loss of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premiership. Pirates have spent the entire week reflecting on the Rams result and understand that Plascon Mongers will even provide a sterner test. Already ideally out of the title race, the Sea Robbers can’t afford any more slips. “Rams gave us a big check. It was a big setback but we must step up and close the gap,” said Pirates coach Bobby Musinguzi.

Mongers are known for physical gruelling game that has humbled top sides in the past. Musinguzi’s boys have to cope and withstand to avoid a third loss in a row. “I’m expecting a physical game and the fact that we are at their home, they will want to bring the game to us,” he said.

Leaders Heathens entertain Rams who are having home ground issues. Four points clear at the top, the leaders are favourites to get maximum points. Betway Kobs visit Warriors aiming to close the gap on Heathens in a game that evokes a series of controversies from last year’s reverse fixture.

Impis remain the only winless side in the division. It does not get any easier as they host Buffaloes who are enjoying a three game winning streak. Ivan Markmot continues to look for the missing pieces to make the Rhinos puzzle complete, they visit a wounded Hippos side who lost 59-0 at Heathens last week.

Today’s Fixtures

Mongers vs. Pirates 4:30pm Entebbe

Heathens vs. Rams 2:30pm Kyadondo

Impis vs. Buffaloes 4:30pm Makerere

Hippos vs. Rhinos 4:30pm Dam Waters

Warriors vs. Kobs 4:30pm Legends

