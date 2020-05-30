The legend of Michael Jordan

By Moses Banturaki

There are legends and then there is Michael Jordan. And if we needed any reminders a Netflix documentary called The Last Dance came at us detailing the man’s incredible reign at Chicago Bulls. I will say this; He is not the most successful Basketballer. Bill Russel has 11 championships including 8 straight ones from 1959-1966, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has more MVP’s. And yet none of these luminaries carry half the influence of Michael Jordan.

Americans are usually ridiculed for equating their local competitions to world championships. The NBA finals, therefore, becomes the World Championship, even if there might be a more talented competition in Croatia. But exceptions can be made of the NBA. It became and continues to be a competition of truly global appeal. And it can thank Michael Jordan for that.

He used his skill and consistency to endear the game to many. Everything he touched turned to gold. Yes, they made him the world’s first billionaire athlete, but isn’t that an under-compensation when you consider how much Nike and the NBA grew by association? They were American and he gave them the world.

And to the rest of us, he gave beautiful memories. Mine are from the late 90’s and all-nighters in Ange-noir waiting for games he won at the death. The Last Dance brought back these memories – the same man, year after year, buzzer after buzzer, jump-shot after jump-shot.

But what is it that gave an individual in a team sport such singular appeal? Barrack Obama in the documentary says, “there are great players who don’t have an impact beyond their sport, and then there are certain sports figures who become a larger cultural force”. Yes, Michael Jordan needed Basketball to become a cultural force, but his individual love and drive for the game were greater than the game itself. That is why he stood out.