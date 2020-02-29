Toffees to test Red Devils revival

By Allan Ssekamatte

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Everton 1 1 Manchester United

Carlo Ancelotti is making as big a difference in the Everton dugout as Portugal star Fernandez is on the Old Trafford pitch. I can’t see the two sides separated after ninety minutes.

OTHER MATCHES

Tottenham 1-1 Wolves,

Watford 1-2 Liverpool

Bournemouth 1-2 Chelsea,

Newcastle 1-1 Burnley

Brighton Hove 1-0 Cry Palace,

Norwich City 1-1 Leicester City,

West Ham 2-2 Southampton

CARABAO CUP

Aston Villa 1 3 Manchester City

SPANISH LA LIGA

Real Madrid 1 1 Barcelona

Los Blancos are not strong enough to dislodge Blagruana from Liga Santander’s summit this weekend. And yet I can’t see Barcelona winning at the Santiago Bernabeu. Even Stevens is my verdict.

OTHER MATCHES

Sevilla 2-0 Osasuna,

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Villarreal

Espanyol 1-2 Atletico

Madrid, Mallorca 0-1 Getafe

Sociedad 2-0 Valladolid,

Eibar 1-1 Levante

Valencia 2-1 Real Betis,

Leganes 2-1 Alaves

Granada 1-1 Celta Vigo

ITALIAN SERIE A

Juventus 2 1 Inter Milan

Cristiano Ronaldo just can’t stop scoring. That should be the difference as a cluster of former Premier League stars Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen and Alexis Sanchez descend on Turin for this top of the table clash.

OTHER MATCHES

Lazio 3-1 Bologna,

Udinese 1-1 Fiorentina,

Parma 2-1 SPAL

Napoli 2-1 Torino,

Milan 1-0 Genoa,

Lecce 2-2 Atlanta

Sassuolo 2-1 Brescia,

Sampdoria 1-1 Hellas Verona

Cagliari 1-1 AS Roma

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

Borussia Dortmund 3 1 Freiburg

Hoffenheim 1-3 Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig 2-1 Leverkusen,

Dusseldorf 2-2 Hertha Berlin

Augsburg 1-1 Gladbach,

Mainz 2-0 Paderborn

Cologne 1-1 Schalke,

Union Berlin 1-0 Wolfsburg

Werder Bremen 2-2 Frankfurt

FRENCH LIGUE ONE

PSG 4 1 Dijon

OTHER MATCHES

Lyon 2-1 Saint Etienne

Nimes 1-1 Marseille,

Amiens 1-0 Metz,

Brest 1-0 Angers

Monaco 2-1 Reims,

Montpellier 1-0 Strasbourg

Toulouse 1-2 Rennes,

Nantes 1-1 Lille,

Bordeaux 2-1 Nice