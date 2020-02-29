Toffees to test Red Devils revival
Saturday February 29 2020
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
Everton 1 1 Manchester United
Carlo Ancelotti is making as big a difference in the Everton dugout as Portugal star Fernandez is on the Old Trafford pitch. I can’t see the two sides separated after ninety minutes.
OTHER MATCHES
Tottenham 1-1 Wolves,
Watford 1-2 Liverpool
Bournemouth 1-2 Chelsea,
Newcastle 1-1 Burnley
Brighton Hove 1-0 Cry Palace,
Norwich City 1-1 Leicester City,
West Ham 2-2 Southampton
CARABAO CUP
Aston Villa 1 3 Manchester City
SPANISH LA LIGA
Real Madrid 1 1 Barcelona
Los Blancos are not strong enough to dislodge Blagruana from Liga Santander’s summit this weekend. And yet I can’t see Barcelona winning at the Santiago Bernabeu. Even Stevens is my verdict.
OTHER MATCHES
Sevilla 2-0 Osasuna,
Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Villarreal
Espanyol 1-2 Atletico
Madrid, Mallorca 0-1 Getafe
Sociedad 2-0 Valladolid,
Eibar 1-1 Levante
Valencia 2-1 Real Betis,
Leganes 2-1 Alaves
Granada 1-1 Celta Vigo
ITALIAN SERIE A
Juventus 2 1 Inter Milan
Cristiano Ronaldo just can’t stop scoring. That should be the difference as a cluster of former Premier League stars Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen and Alexis Sanchez descend on Turin for this top of the table clash.
OTHER MATCHES
Lazio 3-1 Bologna,
Udinese 1-1 Fiorentina,
Parma 2-1 SPAL
Napoli 2-1 Torino,
Milan 1-0 Genoa,
Lecce 2-2 Atlanta
Sassuolo 2-1 Brescia,
Sampdoria 1-1 Hellas Verona
Cagliari 1-1 AS Roma
GERMAN BUNDESLIGA
Borussia Dortmund 3 1 Freiburg
Hoffenheim 1-3 Bayern Munich
RB Leipzig 2-1 Leverkusen,
Dusseldorf 2-2 Hertha Berlin
Augsburg 1-1 Gladbach,
Mainz 2-0 Paderborn
Cologne 1-1 Schalke,
Union Berlin 1-0 Wolfsburg
Werder Bremen 2-2 Frankfurt
FRENCH LIGUE ONE
PSG 4 1 Dijon
OTHER MATCHES
Lyon 2-1 Saint Etienne
Nimes 1-1 Marseille,
Amiens 1-0 Metz,
Brest 1-0 Angers
Monaco 2-1 Reims,
Montpellier 1-0 Strasbourg
Toulouse 1-2 Rennes,
Nantes 1-1 Lille,
Bordeaux 2-1 Nice
caption: Everton striker Dominic Calvert Lewin has come into h