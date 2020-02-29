  1. Home
Toffees to test Red Devils revival

Saturday February 29 2020

Everton striker Dominic Calvert Lewin has come into his element under Carlo Ancelotti so has Manchester United’s newbie Bruno Fernandes under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. NET PHOTO

By Allan Ssekamatte

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Everton 1 1 Manchester United
Carlo Ancelotti is making as big a difference in the Everton dugout as Portugal star Fernandez is on the Old Trafford pitch. I can’t see the two sides separated after ninety minutes.
OTHER MATCHES
Tottenham 1-1 Wolves,
Watford 1-2 Liverpool
Bournemouth 1-2 Chelsea,
Newcastle 1-1 Burnley
Brighton Hove 1-0 Cry Palace,
Norwich City 1-1 Leicester City,
West Ham 2-2 Southampton

CARABAO CUP

Aston Villa 1 3 Manchester City

SPANISH LA LIGA

Real Madrid 1 1 Barcelona
Los Blancos are not strong enough to dislodge Blagruana from Liga Santander’s summit this weekend. And yet I can’t see Barcelona winning at the Santiago Bernabeu. Even Stevens is my verdict.
OTHER MATCHES
Sevilla 2-0 Osasuna,
Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Villarreal
Espanyol 1-2 Atletico
Madrid, Mallorca 0-1 Getafe
Sociedad 2-0 Valladolid,
Eibar 1-1 Levante
Valencia 2-1 Real Betis,
Leganes 2-1 Alaves
Granada 1-1 Celta Vigo

ITALIAN SERIE A

Juventus 2 1 Inter Milan
Cristiano Ronaldo just can’t stop scoring. That should be the difference as a cluster of former Premier League stars Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen and Alexis Sanchez descend on Turin for this top of the table clash.
OTHER MATCHES
Lazio 3-1 Bologna,
Udinese 1-1 Fiorentina,
Parma 2-1 SPAL
Napoli 2-1 Torino,
Milan 1-0 Genoa,
Lecce 2-2 Atlanta
Sassuolo 2-1 Brescia,
Sampdoria 1-1 Hellas Verona
Cagliari 1-1 AS Roma

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

Borussia Dortmund 3 1 Freiburg
Hoffenheim 1-3 Bayern Munich
RB Leipzig 2-1 Leverkusen,
Dusseldorf 2-2 Hertha Berlin
Augsburg 1-1 Gladbach,
Mainz 2-0 Paderborn
Cologne 1-1 Schalke,
Union Berlin 1-0 Wolfsburg
Werder Bremen 2-2 Frankfurt

FRENCH LIGUE ONE

PSG 4 1 Dijon
OTHER MATCHES
Lyon 2-1 Saint Etienne
Nimes 1-1 Marseille,
Amiens 1-0 Metz,
Brest 1-0 Angers
Monaco 2-1 Reims,
Montpellier 1-0 Strasbourg
Toulouse 1-2 Rennes,
Nantes 1-1 Lille,
Bordeaux 2-1 Nice

